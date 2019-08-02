Interview with chief financial officer, Zee Media Corporation Ltd

Zee Media Corporation Ltd (ZMCL) has diversified the revenue base, has established several new platforms on the advertising revenue and brought planning and execution process under control, says Sumit Kapoor, chief financial officer. In an interview with Anil Singhvi, Kapoor said, "Our digital platforms are doing good and we have plans to bring a mobile app for WION to expand our viewership in the international market."

What led to this continuous quarter or quarter 10% growth in the margins?

We have been working on a strategy for the last 18 months and in the process have diversified our revenue base significantly. We have established several new platforms in ad revenue segment to ensure the visibility of our revenue. Besides, we have brought our planning and execution control to us, which is helping us in establishing our rates, entering new markets and positioning ourselves. We are also able to establish our revenue rates and volumes amid this changing environment such as the new Telecom Regulatory Authority of India tariff (Trai) order and the ongoing slowdown. In the first quarter, we have executed several events – value-wise – which is almost 70% of the previous year's performance. Today, we are running 13 channels and there are several things in these channels are common in nature and we are trying our best to integrate all of them at every level to make sure that the resources are optimised to the best levels. Our margins, which once stood around 21-22%, have gone up to 25-26% in the last one year. We will have a target to take it to 28% and gradually to 30%, where it will be consolidated.

What is the trend in viewership and revenue amid Trai's new tariff order that has settled by now?

The Trai's order had an impact for a month on the entire media industry, may it be entertainment or news or business channels. However, there was an improvement in our reach and performance from mid-February 2019. Under the existing regime, even news channels can provide an effective reach to advertisers at competitive prices. So, the key news channels like Zee News or Zee Business are prominent names in the market today. If I talk about regional channels, then we have Zee MP and Chhattisgarh that had enjoyed the privilege of being at number 1 position for 100 weeks in its market. So, this type of channels and performance along with viewership pattern can align advertisers, who are ready to spend on these platforms. We are also trying to increase our reach in certain areas by changing our packages or by optimising LCN (local cable network).

Do you have any plan to open a few more regional channels and what is your capital expenditure for the year?

At this stage, we don't have any plan to open any new channel, but if we get an opportunity in time to come, where it seems that we must evaluate the market then we are positive and would like to understand it. When it comes to capex, then our business is mainly standing on two pillars – content and technology, in which content is a product or offering for our clients, which sustains our rating and viewership and increases it. It provides relevance to us in its respective market. Currently, we will focus on strengthening our content platform and have been doing so and this is a reason that many of our regional channels are market leaders in its segment since the last 8-10 quarters. The nature of technological equipment or the nature of capex will depend on time and the kind of changes that should be brought in the segment to make sure that our expenses are optimised, there is a growth in our operations and we can provide a qualitative experience to our viewers and stakeholders.

Do you think that digital revenue will go up soon?

If you look at the digital platform in the aspect of page views and unique visitors, then it is improving at a regular basis. If we have a look at last one-year performance, then our three digital entities, zeenews.com, zeebiz.com and wionews.com, have performed well. There is a three-time increase in the page views of zeenews.com, and zeebiz.com has pulled the interest of people based on page views and we are receiving queries as far as advertisement spends are concerned. We can establish a platform to provide a package for the channel as well a digital property to our customers. There is an improvement in our Zee News app, and we have plans to launch an app for WION to make sure that we are just not limited to India.

Zee Media Newsroom