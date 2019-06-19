Interview with M S Unnikrishnan, MD and CEO, Thermax Ltd

In the upcoming Budget, the government should announce projects that encourage capacity building and private capital investment, says M S Unnikrishnan, MD and CEO, Thermax Ltd in an interview with Dimpy Kalra.

What are your expectations from the Union Budget for your sector?

The industry, in the last five-six months, has witnessed a slowdown in capacity building and investment. So I expect the government should announce projects that encourage and start a cycle of capacity building and private capital investment. For that purpose, it should announce and allocate big projects like road, infrastructure, ports, airports and dams. The announcement cannot be of any use if the projects are not allocated as the process of finalisation of the orders takes a long time of about six months to a year. The second thing is the creation of jobs. It has not been proportionate to the growth that has happened in the last three years. So private investment is very important for job creation. I think the government should private investment support in some selected areas like manufacturing, process, healthcare and wellness.

What are your hopes related to the renewables business?

Our European subsidiary, which went into losses last year, will turn profitable this year, maybe not in the first quarter but it will move from the negative zone to positive by the end of the year. In addition, last year, we have started production at our Indonesian subsidiary and its topline will grow by at least 100% in this fiscal. Although we have predicted that it will reach its breakeven point in five years, we will try to neutralise the earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) in the second or third year of its operation. As far as the Chinese subsidiary is concerned, I have already informed that its operations will be shut down because it is a bit difficult to take the company forward. So we have to make a decision on it but there is no hope to keep it floating.

In which segments do you expect maximum order inflow growth this fiscal?

Surprisingly, big projects are not visible in this fiscal, but we have some medium size projects, valued between $10 million and $38 million, which are at a discussion level at present and few have reached the finalisation level. The enquiries for our normal standard products such as standard boiler, absorbent chiller, standard water treatment plants and normal air pollution control equipment is stable. I think that we will receive more orders for these normal standard products from the international market as it happened last year.

What are your capex plans for this fiscal and the next?

We don't have any major capital expenditure in this fiscal. However, Rs 50 crore has been sanctioned for phase-II of the chemical factory and it is the only thing that will happen. Apart from this, we will be spending a little on digitisation. So we don't have anything big in our kitty in this fiscal, but we will have something in the next financial year and we are working on the plans.

Are you planning to introduce new products across different segments?

New products will be launched within the verticals, but we are not entering into any new area. For instance, in energy, we have started electric boiler in Polish and Danish factories of Danstoker. But next year, our research and development will allow us to launch a few new products in the market.

Which geographies will contribute most to growth?

Our company is majorly functional in just two areas - energy and the environment. Chemical is a small segment. So energy development in the developed world is fairly okay, but it should develop in markets like India, the Middle East, China, Southeast Asia, Africa, South America and Eastern Europe. So our future market expansion will be limited to these territories only. Incidentally, energy production can threaten the environment of all the places where it is being produced. So as a follow-up procedure, our energy business will be moving to these countries. In future - in the immediate and medium term of five-six years – we will expand ourselves in these markets only.