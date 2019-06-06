DNA Money Edit: India to grow fastest amid global slip

Amid a grim forecast for the world economy, India is going to be a shining star. The World Bank’s Economic Prospects Report released early this week has forecast 7.5% growth for India’s economy in 2019-20 and two following fiscals. It has predicted that India would top the chart as the fastest-growing major economy. An accommodative monetary policy and strengthening credit growth will push up private consumption and investment in the country, with inflation hovering below the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s target of 4%.

Interestingly, the World Bank is more optimistic than India’s own Central Statistical Office (CSO). For 2018-19, the World Bank pegged India’s economic growth at 7.2% while the CSO predicted 6.8%. A slowdown in government consumption was offset by public infrastructure spending, according to the Bank. India’s finance secretary Subash Garg had attributed the slower growth to a slew of temporary factors such as stress in non-banking financial companies that affected consumption finance.

India’s growth numbers are in contrast to the global growth predictions. The World Bank has predicted the global growth to be 3% for last year, 2.6% this year, 2.7% next year and 2.8% in 2021, with several global factors weighing it down.