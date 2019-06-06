I sat quietly looking at expensive paintings on the wall. It was not a museum. I was asked to meet a high profile executive vice-president of an Indian multinational company for coaching him on tackling burnout. Despite mutually agreeing on time, I waited for 30 minutes. Saurabh walked in apologetically. He kept explaining how critical it was for him to be in that conference call. "Everything is given to me and I feel crushed, but now I can't say no. My boss has very high expectations of me. Once we had a really important WebEx call with senior global leaders. I had spent a lot of time preparing for all the data to be talked about. On screen, everything went well, but by the time we finished the call, I was feeling really sick and my boss pointed it out that I have started to look like a fish out of water."

Saurabh recalled this incident, which is the reason I was called to coach him.

Saurabh is a common representation of how globally high performers burn themselves out in order to first prove themselves and then to continue running on success' treadmill.

My next meeting was with his boss Vivek, who was surprisingly clear that Saurabh himself has very high aspirations. He took everything on himself and now there cannot be a complaint.

"Our organisation supports and grows high performers and aspirants. If he does not have a work-life balance, there's nothing I can help him with. That's why you are here. Aren't you?" He snappily shook his head before getting up.

Burnout is not about just feeling tired after a long day. It's actually chronic stress that has an impact on people. Unfortunately, the impact is psychological, physical, and emotional as well. The trouble is that the person suffering from burnout is often the last to notice that it's happening. So watch out for signs.

Do you answer emails, texts on your bedside? Do you feel left out if you are not part of an important discussion? Is your phone the first thing you check in the morning? Do you keep cancelling personal engagements? When you call an old friend, they are more sarcastic than happy that you called because you usually bail out on them.

Even if two of these are "yes", follow the suggestions and get off the hamster.

Though such habits may be somewhat to blame, this is hardly one side of the coin. In my understanding, many establishments and front-runners engage in some common practices, often mistakenly, that make leading performers even more prone to burnout.

High performer makes up for weak members: "I can expect only a runner to win a marathon. So, of course, he has to run more than others." I have heard this many times in different words. "Since you are the next leader in the making, take people along with you. See who is failing and stand besides them. That's what leaders do." And a lot more like these. You are not supposed to be a spoon feeder. Everyone is responsible for their growth and learning.

Help everyone! leader in the making: Apart from that, a lot of work such as personal help pops up. "Can you help with this presentation? Will you introduce our new joiner to the shop floor process? Can you be a mentor to new engineers?" This is nothing to do with your own work. In fact, you work longer hours and help everyone because you think that it's not possible to be unpopular and lead.

If you are a high performer and like to stay that way, learn to say "no". Most leaders are looked up to because of theselections they make. A lot of it is organisational responsibility to protect burnout of high performers but each individual is responsible for their own path to growth and hence keeps track of exhaustion.

The writer is a strategic advisor and premium educator with Harvard Business Publishing