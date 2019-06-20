How to handle negative feedback

The rain had just begun and glass window panes of Asit Joshi's office reflected beautiful droplets clouding the vision of Shimla's mall road. I had to shake myself in order to focus back on a serious yet very common issue in the client's company.

"If I tell exactly how these people are, trust me, the HR department will see a mass exit of employees. Most people love to slap the veracity on others but when it comes to their own, no one likes to hear the truth." Asit is known for his straight up in the face kind of feedbacks to people. According to his seniors, he "feed bombed" everyone. No wonder, his organisation wanted him to learn a better way of putting thoughts across.

Most of us have been "feed bombed" in our lives by people who hold authority. Either at work or at home, does not matter. Feed bombing can happen anywhere, though, mostly depends upon the intensity of the situation that happened and the effects afterward. In the midst of a meeting or a performance review, in a wedding dinner, near the office water cooler, someone smacks a verbal whack that rocks our emotional equilibrium.

Now my study meetings with employees started. The idea was to ask each of his reporting employee about verbatim comments they had heard. Many of them were still haunted by the harsh comments they received from Joshi.

Some of the comments were mentioned as point-blank harsh such as, "why are you here and why don't you think about leaving". A girl with a choked voice mentioned, "you think that only you are right about everything. You are manipulative. You don't care about anyone else." Interestingly, I found that most of the reporting juniors of Joshi's had made expensive mistakes but they were not ready to learn from them. Most were either very upset or not confident about the next step.

Psychologically speaking, not only humans but even animals look forward to an approval from high authority figure. It is also a proven fact that people are scared of hearing truth. There is a reason why such critical feedback feels traumatic. It threatens two of our most fundamental psychological needs: Security (perceived physical, social, or material security) and Significance (a sense of self-respect, self-importance, or self-confidence).

Security of a person gets threatened if the feedback mentions a threat. "You are not going to be here for long." "How about you start looking for recruitment consultants now?". The threat of possible firing from the job will rattle the secure quotient.

Significance is gaining respect and being in demand for the right reason. Managers who give no frills feedbacks without any pre-warning actually push people away from learning truth.

It is a normal human tendency to crave the approval of powerful people. A quiet and secret wish that people have is that their positive testimonial will lift their motivation to work.

So, people need to gear up to do a step-by-step plan on how to handle harsh feedbacks and learn from it regardless of the way feedback is given.

Be calm: Easier said than done, but keeping yourself collected is the first key to not let yourself get affected. You made a mistake, but that does not negate all the good work you do. Don't let the wave of anger sway you out and neither self-pity of worthlessness.

Ask questions: Do not get into justifications. Mohan Magdum, senior general manager of a big organisation always mention feedbacks as God's blessed offerings. There is no other option than to take it as it is. It is actually a good idea to ask questions rather than defend yourself. Curiousness shows you as a person eager to learn and wanting to do a course correction.

Absorb: Think about what you were told and rather than justifying your stand, look for truth. If it's 90% boss's malice but 10% truth, look for the truth. Angry feedbacks are mostly right and occur after the cork of soda bottle blows off. Mostly anger and defense are more deep-rooted than just reacting on harsh feedback. Look within as it's your growth on stakes.

The writer is a strategic advisor and premium educator with Harvard Business Publishing