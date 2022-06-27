2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be launched in India today and you can catch all the live updates from the launch event here.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be launched in India today and you can catch all the live updates from the launch event here. Mahindra has been teasing the new 2022 Scorpio for quite some time now and today the company will take wraps off the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N today (June 27) at 5:30pm IST. The new avatar of the iconic Scorpio SUV is one of the most anticipated launches from Mahindra this year. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be the second car from Mahindra after the XUV 700 SUV to sport the new logo of the company. The car manufacturer has already revealed that the new Scopio-N will be sold in the country along with the ongoing model. Although Mahindra has not officially unveiled the SUV completely, the teasers have revealed what we can expect from the new-gen Scorpio. You can watch the live streaming of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio launch event here.