2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launched in India: Price, specifications, features, design, variants and more of SUV

Hyundai is all set to launch the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift in India today (June 16). The company has already commenced the bookings for 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift.The launch event of the 2022 Hyundai Venue will begin at 12:00pm and it will be livestreamed on YouTube for viewers across the country. You can watch the launch of the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift here as well. Hyundai has aready revealed how the facelift of the compact SUV will look like and to help you know more about the car, here are the live updates from 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launch.
Here’s the variant wise pricing of the new 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift:
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is here. Hyundai has launched the new Hyundai Venue compact SUV in India today (June 16) at an introductory price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom).
The car also comes with several segment best features such as powered seat for driver, auto healthy air purifier, wireless charger along with paddle shifters. The SUV also features an electric sunroof.
In terms of safety, 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is loaded to the brim as it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking camera along with sensors.
The Korean car manufacturer is offering 3 years standard warranty along with 3 years subscription of the BlueLink app along with the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift.
Inside the cabin, the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will come with a dual-tone black and beige theme and four spoke steering wheel.
The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will be offered in five variants - E, S, S+/S(O), SX and SX(O).
The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be offered in three engine options - 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.2L NA petrol, and 1.5L diesel. The 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118 bhp at 6,000rpm and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre Mi petrol engine generates 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre CRDi engine churns out 99 bhp and 240 Nm of torque.
Last month, the Hyundai Venue compact SUV crossed the landmark sale of 3 lakh units in the country since its launch in 2019. While Hyundai sold over 2.5 lakh SUVs in 2021, Hyundai Venue contributed to more than 42 % of Hyundai SUV sales in 2021 with a total of 1.08 lakh units sold.
Here's how the infotainment system in the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift looks like.
Hyundai designers have maximised the SUV presence of the 2022 Hyundai Venue that now features a Dark Chrome front grille which compliments the SUVs design.
The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift with Bluelink offers customers 60+ features. Customers will be able to utilise multiple 1st in segment functions through Bluelink including, Firmware Over-the-Air (FOTA) update, Embedded Voice Commands and much more.
Hyundai’s key rival in India, Maruti Suzuki, is also gearing up to launch the 2022 Vitara Brezza compact SUV later this month.
For those who are unaware, the Hyundai Venue is the smallest SUV offered by the Korean manufacturer.
The 2022 Hyundai Venue Facelift will be offered in three transmission options: 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, and 7-speed DCT.
Customers can book the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift at Hyundai dealerships across the country or on https://clicktobuy.hyundai.co.in/#/bookACar?modelCode=SP
To enhance convenience for customers from different parts of India, the infotainment system of the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will feature support 12 languages including 10 regional languages - Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Oriya.
The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will feature new 16-inch alloy wheels that will offer a dominating look to the compact SUV.
Apart from the new touchscreen infotainment system, the 2022 Hyundai Venue is also expected to get a new centre console along with steering wheel.
The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to get a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
When it comes to interiors, the 2022 Hyundai Venue is expected to get a major overhaul to appeal to young customers.
HMI will offer the Hyundai Venue in 7 colour options - Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, including 1 dual tone Fiery Red with Black Roof option.
The new SUV is also said to offer 1st in segment 2 step rear reclining seats. The car will also boast of an acoustic sound feature, with Sounds of Nature (1st in segment).
Here’s how the rear of the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift looks like. The rear gets connecting LED tail lamps with vertical design elements. The tail lamps offer a distinct look to the SUV.
In this segment, the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will stack against the likes of Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza and other compact SUVs
The 2022 Hyundai Venue is expected to have a starting price of Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). The ongoing model of the compact SUV has a starting price of Rs 7.62 lakh (ex-showroom).
The 2022 Hyundai Venue will be available in up to 5 variants across three powertrain options - 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.2L NA petrol, and 1.5L diesel.
The new 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is said to offer enhanced connectivity Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. The features can be controlled with voice support for English and Hindi Language. With Home to car (H2C), customers will be able to control functions such as - remote climate control, remote door lock/ unlock, remote vehicle status check, find my car, tire pressure information and others.
The 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift will feature an updated front grille. The new grille is in line with Hyundai's new-gen cars. The new chrome grille on 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift changes the look of the car completely.
The new Hyundai Venue has also been equipped with drive mode select with the choice of Normal, Eco and Sport modes.
The new Hyundai Venue will feature the segment first Home to car (H2C) with Alexa & Google Voice Assistant along with several new features.