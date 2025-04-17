BRAND DESK
While a low Kundli matching score may raise doubts, true compatibility goes far beyond just numbers—deep chart analysis is crucial. Horoscope matching isn’t outdated; it helps uncover emotional, mental, and value-based compatibility that modern relationships often struggle with.
What to do if horoscopes do not match or the matching score is low, is one of the biggest dilemma in two person’s mind when in love. Maybe they are scared what will happen if the Gun matching score is low, there will a question mark on their marriage.
Horoscope matching may seem outdated to some, but completely dismissing it especially today, when relationships are more fragile than ever—could be a dicey! Many questions naturally arise:
These are common thoughts, and in this article, we address them with clarity to help you see Horoscope/Kundli matching with a totally different perception beyond myths and rooted in logic and harmony.
Why to match charts for marriage
Many people do Kundli matching just to tick off a box or to convince themselves without truly understanding it. They use free online horoscope matching calculators, get a score, and then decide:
But can something as important as marriage be decided through a few clicks and an online auto-generated score?
The problem isn’t with Kundli matching itself, but with how people approach it. To save time or money, they skip visiting an experienced astrologer, just rely on the online horoscope matching score and later face serious issues in marriage. This I am saying on the basis of practical experience of over 2 decades and I am really dismayed when people say, they matched the marriage charts but still have married life issues.
The truth is that an online Kundli matching is just 8-10% of the entire Kundli matching process. There’s a lot more to it than just a high or low score.
In a time when personal goals often take priority and the idea of shared responsibility can feel blurred, do we still carry the same patience, tolerance, and willingness to adjust as our earlier generations did, putting aside our personal interests for the greater good of a relationship or family, as they once did?
The answer to these questions highlights why Kundli matching holds even more significance today. It helps uncover crucial aspects like emotional strength, compatibility, tolerance levels, family values, and the intent to support one another—whether in career, personal life, or family decisions. Together, this forms the true essence of marriage compatibility—whether it’s an arranged marriage or a love marriage.
Let’s now explore the more important question.
How to match horoscope/kundali
We see couples around us and feel that everyone finds a partner. But Kundli/horoscope matching isn’t just about finding someone—it’s about finding the right one or the best one who matches your thoughts, values, emotions, and life goals.
Kundli Milan is not just about checking the Ashtakoot score or common doshas like Mangal, Bhakoot, or Nadi Dosha. It’s about understanding how two people will connect, support, and react to each other’s life choices. That’s what makes a relationship strong and lasting.
You need a life partner who stands by you in all good and challenging times, physical, mental, emotional, professional, or family-related matters. Can you put these factors into online calculators and get mathematical results? NO.
An essential part of horoscope matching is the careful analysis of the D-9 Navamsa chart of both partners. Without it, kundli/birth chart matching is incomplete and may lead to misleading conclusions. Along with the Navamsa, it's important to study the positions of the planets like Jupiter and Venus—the Karakas of marriage—and the nakshatras matching and other significant factors in the D-1 and D-9 charts.
These deeper insights can sometimes completely change the outcome—turning a low-score “no” into a strong “yes” or showing hidden married life issues behind a high-score “yes.” That’s the power of complete kundli matching.
Read two examples to understand how properly matching horoscopes can change your decision.
Can two people marry with 4.5 out of 36?
My answer is yes, they absolutely can. Let me share a real but classical example.
The matching score was 4.5 out of 36. Matching these profiles revealed they had all three major doshas, Nadi dosha, Bhakoot and Mangal dosha in girl. From all possible tools or even astrologers, this was a clear no. This is a very classical example circulated by me on YouTube also so I know the fundamentals.
Bhakoot Dosha usually relates to emotional bonding and love between partners. But this couple had already been in a relationship for 5 years. When I spoke to the boy, he admitted they had minor issues now and then, but they always worked through them and continued to love each other. That real-life connection proved that Bhakoot Dosha didn’t affect them. In fact, due to other planetary placements, Bhakoot Dosha was astrologically also cancelled.
Nadi Dosha, boy ( Vishakha) and Girl Revati) did not cancel based on nakshatras as these are not friendly and oppose each other, means the issue in child birth. However, when I checked their horoscopes, the 5th house (children) was strong in both charts. Their D-7 (Saptamsha) charts, which are used to check children-related matters, also looked healthy. To be extra sure, I advised them to get a medical test (RH factor and genetic testing). Their reports were normal. So, even though the Nadi Dosha was present, it caused no real issue, and we considered it neutralized.
This brought the score to 19.5 out of 36.
The girl was Manglik, but she had crossed the age of 29, which reduces the effects of Mangal Dosha. Also, the boy had Rahu in the 3rd house, which helped cancel Mangal Dosha. So Manglik dosha issue also settled.
Lastly, I checked the placement of Jupiter, the planet of marriage longevity was well placed in both their main charts (D1) and Navamsa charts (D9). Yes, the boy had Jupiter in the 12th house in the D9 chart, but the girl’s Jupiter was strong in the D-9 chart and balanced the effect. This showed long-term marriage support and harmony.
So, after considering everything deeply, I gave them a positive response. Today, they have been happily married for 2.5 years, have a healthy child, and are now planning for their second. I am confident their marriage will stay strong for years to come.
Can 26 /36 always be a good match
The girl’s side matched the charts and got 26 out of 36 points, which they found acceptable. But the boy’s side sent the same to me. Here, I want to stress something I always say through my correspondences—Gun Milan or Ashtakoot matching alone is not enough to judge long-term compatibility or the success of a marriage.
Ashtakoot score was 26 out of 36, which may seem fine at first. But true marriage compatibility goes much deeper—it depends on the strength and placement of Karaka planets. And in this case, I did not find it.
In the boy’s chart, Venus—the planet of love—is exalted but retrograde and placed in the 6th house, which indicates conflict. Jupiter is in the 12th house, showing losses and distance between partners.
In the girl’s chart, Venus is debilitated in the 6th house and conjunct with Rahu, a combination that can cause conflicts, confusion and emotional ups and downs.
Looking at the D-9 (Navamsha) chart, the boy has Jupiter in the 7th house, which can lead to ego issues. The lord of this house, Mercury, is also weak. In the girl’s Navamsha, Mars—the lord of the 7th house—is debilitated, affecting bonding and marriage support.
So, even with 26 points in Gun Milan, the deeper planetary positions suggest poor compatibility.
I did not give a nod to go-ahead because couple would be required to make a lot of adjustments and karmic corrections for the next 2 years. This was an arranged alliance else I would have offered solution as given in the above example. Method of matching horoscope is different in arranged and relationships. I could have suggested remedies as but I do not commend marriage based on materialistic remedies before marriage. Sometimes remedies work, but that is only after marriage, understanding the potential differences post-marriage, and their eagerness to adapt/adjust. These differences come from professional aspiration, family values learnt before marriage, restlessness, impulsiveness or judgment.
Try to learn from above explanation, read more how to match horoscope.
Make your marriage decision cautiously. Professionals should also know married life affects the career also.
For any specific query, connect with my office @ +91 9278665566/9278555588.
Disclaimer-
