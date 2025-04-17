Verantes Living wins 'Iconic Kitchen Finishes Award' at Mid-Day International Gems of India in Dubai, showcasing luxury modular kitchen excellence.

Dubai [UAE], April 17: Bringing home another feather in its cap, India’s leading luxury kitchen brand, Verantes Living , has been honoured with the ‘Iconic Kitchen Finishes Award’ at the esteemed Mid-Day International Gems of India event held in Dubai.

Their ability to provide 5,000+ finish options has transformed how homeowners perceive stainless steel kitchens, combining sleek metal surfaces with warm textures, etched designs, and elegant colour palettes.

This recognition is a testament to Verantes Living’s commitment to delivering top-notch craftsmanship, luxurious textures, and innovative designs in their modular kitchens.

With 23 showrooms across India, Verantes Living has set a benchmark in luxury kitchen interiors, combining modern innovation with timeless design.

Founded by Varid Gupta and Tomy Sebastian, Verantes Living has emerged as a front-runner in India’s luxury kitchen market, offering a wide range of stainless steel kitchens known for their durability, hygiene, and unmatched style.

The award-winning designs are crafted at Verantes Living’s 26,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility, ensuring each kitchen meets the highest standards of quality and design.

By blending innovation with craftsmanship, the brand continues to push the boundaries of design and functionality, offering homeowners kitchens that are aesthetically striking and built to last.

Disclaimer

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)