Brand desk

BRAND DESK

The New Tech Powerhouse: How India became a global innovation engine

While the world focused on China and the West, India quietly built the tools, platforms, and talent that are now powering the next wave of global innovation. At the break of dawn in Bengaluru, something extraordinary is happening.

Latest News

Shashank

Updated : Jul 10, 2025, 04:36 PM IST

The New Tech Powerhouse: How India became a global innovation engine
The New Tech Powerhouse: How India became a global innovation engine

TRENDING NOW

    While the world focused on China and the West, India quietly built the tools, platforms, and talent that are now powering the next wave of global innovation. At the break of dawn in Bengaluru, something extraordinary is happening. Inside a state-of-the-art lab, engineers in clean suits are building India’s first fully homegrown display-driver chips. These tiny components will soon power TVs and smartphones across the country — and possibly the world. This is not a science fiction scene.

    It’s India’s new reality. A country once known mainly for IT services is now becoming a serious player in cuttingedge technologies — from AI and semiconductors to space and quantum communication. The numbers are self-evident.

    India's Patent Boom Is Reaching New Heights Over 1 lakh (101,400) patents were granted by India's Patent Office between March 2023 and March 2024, which is almost 20 times more than was granted in 2014. For the first time, a developing nation has surpassed 100,000 in a single year.

    Even more impressive: the average time to review a patent has dropped to just 18 months, thanks to new technology and more staff. It shows India’s innovation engine is running faster and stronger than ever before.

    India Ranks Among the World’s Best in Key Technologies According to the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), India now ranks in the top 5 globally for 45 out of 64 critical technologies — including AI, quantum, drones, and robotics. In 7 of those areas, India ranks number two, even ahead of the U.S. in fields like blockchain (distributed ledgers) and biological manufacturing. Only China ranks higher in more categories. This isn’t just impressive — it’s historic.

    India’s Semiconductor Industry Is Finally Taking Off For years, India depended on other countries for semiconductors — the chips that run your smartphones, washing machines, cars, and more. But that’s changing fast. The government has approved 6 chip-making factories (fabs) and 13 chip design units, with a total investment of over ₹1.48 lakh crore (around $17.6 billion). Companies like Micron, Foxconn, Tata, and HCL are already building plants in Gujarat, Noida, and Assam. By 2030, India’s chip market is expected to triple to $109 billion.

    India’s AI Push 34,000 GPUs and Counting To power the future, India launched the IndiaAI Mission in March 2024 with a budget of ₹10,372 crore ($1.2 billion).

    The goal: build advanced AI tools in Indian languages, and make computing power available to startups, students, and researchers.

    As of mid-2025, the mission had secured 34,000 high-end GPUs — making India the third-largest country for AI computing capacity, behind only the U.S. and China.

    UPI: The World’s Fastest-Growing Payment System UPI handled 18.4 billion transactions totaling ₹24 lakh crore (roughly $288 billion) in June 2025 alone. That surpasses Visa's worldwide debit network. UPI has been adopted or linked with nations such as France, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka. India's digital payment system is becoming a global model in addition to being the best at home. Startups: Creating Jobs and Growth There are currently over 110 unicorns (startups worth over $1 billion) in India, and they have already made the following contributions: • 10–15% of India's GDP growth since 2016. • 20–25% of all new positions A CII-McKinsey report estimates that by 2030, Indian startups could generate over 5 crore (50 million) new jobs and contribute $1 trillion (₹82 lakh crore) to the economy.

    India’s Real Strength: Its People India has a tech-savvy young population. On GitHub (a global platform for coders), India has 13.2 million developers — adding 3.5 million just last year.

    At this pace, India will soon overtake the U.S. to become the world’s largest developer base. For AI research and development, tech behemoths like Google, Microsoft, and OpenAI are relying more and more on Indian teams.

    From Quantum Internet to Chandrayaan India is on a global innovation journey. With the launch of Chandrayaan-3 in August 2023, ISRO became the first country to land on the Moon’s south pole. Six months later, Aditya-L1 was launched to study the Sun. Now, India is taking the next leap: Quantum Communication.

    ISRO has already tested secure quantum communication across 300 meters and is working on launching a Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) satellite by 2026. This tech could make hacking impossible and put India in an elite group of countries. What Should We Learn From This? India is making bold moves. But for every Indian — student, entrepreneur, or policymaker — this also comes with a message: "Technology is India’s biggest opportunity. But we must also build skills to match it."

    According to the Ministry of Skill Development, 80% of jobs by 2030 will require digital and AI-related skills. Whether you’re in a village or a metro city, the future belongs to those who can work with tech — not just use it. Back in 1991, India opened its economy to the world. In 2025, we’re opening something even bigger: our innovation ecosystem. From 1 lakh patents to 34,000 GPUs… From UPI to Chandrayaan… From coders in Tier-2 towns to chip factories in Gujarat… India is no longer following the world. We are helping shape its future. Now is the time to invest in our talent, build world-class infrastructure, and ensure that this tech revolution reaches every corner of our country.

    This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
