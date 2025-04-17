A distinguished Software Engineer specialising in Java, Node.JS and AWS, Bhargavi Tanneru, has seen the effects of these old systems first-hand. She has valuable insights into the real costs of not updating the infrastructure in time.

Companies are under constant pressure to stay ahead with new technologies. However, many organizations are still running on old, outdated systems that are quietly costing them big. While these legacy systems may appear to be working, but they are actually slowing down operations, increasing costs, and holding back growth.

A distinguished Software Engineer specialising in Java, Node.JS and AWS, Bhargavi Tanneru, has seen the effects of these old systems first-hand. She has valuable insights into the real costs of not updating the infrastructure in time. Her experience shows that the longer companies hold on to their outdated systems, the more they risk wasting money and losing opportunities.

Tanneru has worked in a project that involved transforming a legacy system into a modern, cloud-native solution. She highlighted that it resulted in real-time performance, improved stability and savings of over $1 million annually.

The Hidden Costs of Old Systems

As evident, many companies still rely on legacy IT systems, that were built years ago and are now outdated. While these systems have performed stably at first, over time they start to cause problems. “But when your data imports take days, search results come back hours later, and high user loads crash the system, you’re paying a hidden price,” she added. “That price is felt in slow time-to-market, missed opportunities, developer frustration, and rising infrastructure costs.”

Sharing her experience, Tanneru mentioned, “Before modernization, the system I worked on had major issues.” The problems were not just technical issues, they were directly impacting the business and preventing growth.

With her team, she carefully executed a planned migration from an old Java-based system to a modern cloud-based solution. She led this modernization project which included moving from a large, monolithic system to a flexible, microservices-based approach using Spring Boot. The organisation also switched to AWS OpenSearch and event-driven serverless AWS services. The results of this modernisation were quick and clear.

Data import times dropped from 4 days to just 18 hours, searches that once took 12 hours now took only 2, and the system experienced 100% uptime. Even more impressive was the drop in cloud costs, which were reduced from $19,500 per month to just $800. This saved the company over $225,000 a year, with potential savings of up to $1 million in the long run.

This successful modernization project highlights how cloud computing can solve both performance and cost issues. It also shows that rethinking outdated systems can lead to major savings and improved business efficiency.

The Cost of Waiting is Higher Than the Cost of Action

“Many companies hesitate to modernize because they fear complexity, cost, or disruption. But in my experience, the real cost is in waiting,” stated Tanneru. “Every day that a legacy system stays in place, it continues to drag on performance, limit innovation, and waste money.”

For the company in the project, the decision to modernize wasn’t just about adopting new technology. It was about creating systems that could grow with the business, improve reliability, and reduce operating costs. Tools like AWS Lambda, OpenSearch, and Spring Boot are affordable and they allow faster development, better system performance, and easier scalability.

“I’ve also seen that once systems are modernized, new capabilities often emerge, features that were once impossible or impractical suddenly become standard. Teams move faster. Systems scale automatically. Failures are easier to trace and fix,” she noted.



By waiting to modernize, businesses continue to pay for inefficiencies. They miss out on opportunities to innovate and improve, which puts them at a disadvantage compared to competitors who are already using more efficient systems. So, delaying upgrades only adds to inefficiency.

Drawing from Bhargavi’s expertise, it can be understood that old systems are a risk. They slow down progress, raise costs, and can fail at critical times. On the other hand, modern cloud systems are faster, more reliable, and cost-effective. The trend of moving away from legacy systems is not just an idea to pass, it’s becoming essential for businesses to stay relevant. Companies that update their systems can solve current problems while creating a foundation for future growth.