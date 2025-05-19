Sonia Dubey Dewan, Founder of ISIM, has become the first Indian to receive the prestigious Certified Image Master (CIM) title from AICI, placing her among fewer than 21 global experts.

Mumbai, Maharashtra — May 14, 2025: In a defining moment on the global professional stage, Sonia Dubey Dewan, Founder of the Indian School of Image Management (ISIM), has been awarded the Certified Image Master (CIM) title by the Association of Image Consultants International (AICI) — the highest and most prestigious recognition in the image consulting industry worldwide.

With this achievement, Sonia becomes the first Indian and one of fewer than 21 professionals globally to attain this elite designation — a symbol of unmatched excellence, mastery, and industry legacy.

Image Consulting is the art and science of helping people present the best version of themselves. By refining how individuals look, speak, and behave, image consultants ensure that their presence reflects who they truly are — and who they aspire to be. It’s about building confidence, credibility, and clarity in a world driven by first impressions.

The Certified Image Master is not merely a credential — it is a symbol of enduring excellence. Awarded only after a demanding evaluation process, it recognizes professionals who have consistently shaped the image consulting industry through innovation, mentorship, and measurable global influence. The Certified Image Master honors those who don’t just practice the craft — they define it.

Sonia's recognition is a tribute to her 15+ year career as a trailblazer in image consulting, personal branding, and leadership coaching. She is known for her ability to unlock human potential through presence, perception, and purpose.

She has personally coached 500+ C-suite executives, public figures, politicians, and celebrities, and impacted over 300,000 participants through workshops, seminars, and keynote sessions across India and beyond.

As the Founder ISIM, Sonia established India’s first institution offering the gold standard in Image Consulting education. Under her guidance, ISIM has trained and certified over 400+ professionals, building a new generation of image consultants who now drive change across corporate, lifestyle, and creative sectors.

“This title is more than a personal milestone — it’s a movement,” said Sonia Dubey Dewan, AICI CIM. “It represents every student who dared to lead, every woman who broke barriers, and every professional choosing purpose over prestige.”

As a mentor, educator, and industry visionary, Sonia continues to raise the bar for excellence — inspiring the next wave of leaders who want to leave behind more than success: they want to leave behind a legacy.

About AICI:

The Association of Image Consultants International (AICI) is the world’s leading professional body for image consultants. Founded in 1990 in the United States, AICI sets global standards of practice through its three-level credentialing system. The CIM title is the organization’s highest honour, awarded to only fewer than 21 professionals globally with this status.

