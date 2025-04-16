BRAND DESK
After a decade mastering the U.S. affiliate marketing scene, the founders of Permate return to Vietnam to launch a transparent, AI-powered affiliate marketplace. Their mission blends innovation with social responsibility, aiming to transform Vietnam's digital marketing landscape through trust, techn
A decade spent climbing the cutthroat U.S. affiliate marketing ladder has left a crew of Vietnamese entrepreneurs with the accumulated Internet wisdom of a startup-yard sale: they plan to go home and do something gutsy. Founders of Permate, drawing on their experience blazing in the US and navigating insane market dynamics, launch an affiliate marketplace that will revolutionize digital marketing in Vietnam. Their journey is as much about technology as a genuine desire to give back to the country that first inspired them.
As young expats, they entered affiliate marketing in the States with a blend of youthful idealism and unquenchable ambition. Their steadfastness was distilled into a visionary comment: "If we can win the most brutal market reset, we can go home one day to give back to our country." The optimizer plant was stable, but the U.S landscape for the founders of Permate was more than just a testing ground; it was an operating and ethical forge that hardened concepts of everything from late payments to massive fraud.
Over their decade-long journey, the team wrestled with the problems of American affiliate networks. Platforms, brands, and publishers were often caught in complicated and antagonistic alliances, which impacted the marketplace. Incentivized through many conversions, normal affiliate networks eventually ended up neglecting malpractice, drilling a hole into the foundation of trust upon which successful partnerships flourish. Rather than giving into idiot-proofing the status quo, the founders revised their playbooks and technology stacks, coming to understand that, while key measurement tools can be essential recommendations, they also need transparency and dialogue.
“We were in Vietnam again, and Permate founders saw that the digital landscape here was old but still at an early stage to capture the new opportunity.” However, with legacy problems, they were able to approach it with still structural gaps for a long time. When the affiliate ecosystem in America was already monopolized by established music networks, the Vietnamese market offered the possibility of starting fresh. After observing technologies that merged campaign management with automatic payments, the team realized that direct human participation would provide the desired approach. A marketplace model that allows brands to directly post campaigns, cutting out middlemen and creating a fairer, more transparent, and accountable solution.
The founders call it "a mini Shopee for affiliate marketing campaigns" to help ensure both brands and publishers can take back control of their campaigns. It gives brands a unique, first-party perspective on conversion data and allows them to assess performance and solve problems as they happen. In the meantime, publishers are provided with a direct avenue for discussion, allowing them to communicate with advertisers on possible issues and ensuring that the resolutions escape the long-winded bureaucratic wheels of legacy systems.
However, the process of change is not devoid of difficulties. Vietnamese businesses have historically depended on established networks, despite their imperfections, as a foundation. This marketplace concept has prompted concerns among smaller businesses about receiving dedicated help for proactive campaign management. Publishers anticipate potential issues in a new system and wonder if a platform can regulate conflicts as effectively as old networks. In response, the Permate team is investing in building a reliable technology infrastructure and building trustless connections.
Permate is committed to achieving global standards in technology, including real-time tracking and AI-based anomaly detection to prevent fraud. A deeper vision emphasizes high-tech excellence and requires data transparency in the affiliate ecosystem. Their AI-powered platform addresses two major challenges in advertising: preventing fraudulent clicks and delivering accurate insights. This provides a hassle-free solution for brands, media buyers, and exchanges at scale.
The issue of trust, which is more costly than other digital equipment, is a major concern. As a result of firms losing billions of dollars owing to failed campaigns and publishers facing payment-related unhappiness, trust in affiliate marketing has been being more weakened. Permate solves fundamental issues with its marketplace concept. The new technology replaces intermediary trust factors with direct engagement and real-time transactional data, promoting accountability.
The founders of Permate embody the entrepreneurial spirit that drives our digital economy. They persisted despite encountering difficulties in a demanding worldwide market. Reflecting on delayed payments, dishonest publishers, and the conflict between rigid brand regulations and flexible marketing options, their new firm is based on a more resilient basis. As one of the founders stated, "Hopefully, we may lose this fight, but we win a field of value added that brings a good mission to the native market of Vietnam."
These are especially poignant in a time of digital change and disruption. The team is encouraged by the start-up culture in any major center in the U.S, where failure is now a stepping-stone rather than an obstacle, and the team operated to recreate that model back home. They are not creating a new affiliate platform. The goal is to transform the affiliate marketing paradigm to create a sustainable, ethical ecosystem based on open communication, transparent compensation structures, and real-time data integrity.
The influence of the new Permate service on Vietnam's affiliate marketing industry can be huge. The platform is positioned to create a new industry standard by bridging the technological divide between traditional networks and modern-day digital brands. It may also serve as a gateway to new innovations, luring more entrepreneurs to pursue models that respect transparency, directness more than opacity and incentives.
Many founders return to this firm because it embodies social duty and a passion for the nation. This concept of market education, empowerment, and cultural transformation resonates in a country seeking prosperity and advancement through innovative methods. Permate's utilization of technology, transparency, and training may be effective in reforming Vietnam's affiliate market, which is in need of change.
Permate concludes that all stories revolve around the timeless themes of perseverance and creativity. Permate Founder are prepared to introduce Permission Marketing 2.0 after gaining a decade of expertise in a highly competitive market and intense loyalty to their own land. Their story exemplifies the power of dedication, focus, and belief in creating real change, and it has the potential to revolutionize digital marketing in Vietnam.
Disclaimer-
(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)
This outsider bags Don 3 opposite Ranveer Singh after Kiara Advani's exit due to pregnancy, film to finally roll on...
China's tariff retaliation threatens U.S. defense: Critical shortages in drones, fighters, submarines, chips loom
Throwback video: When Zaheer Khan's fan who proposed him on TV returned with another proposal after 20 years, watch
Best free AI chatbots for your website
Oldest Indian restaurant in UK that hosted Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplin, could now shut down due to..., its name is...
Returning Home with innovation Permate's new affiliate marketplace, revolutionize Vietnam's digital landscape
Who is Justice BR Gavai, the next Chief Justice of India?
Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: Dear Cupid Wednesday 1 pm winners for April 16 DECLARED; check winners list
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Fifty Fifty FF 136 Wednesday April 16 DECLARED; first prize winner is...
Viral video: Women sings bhajans with dholak, manjira inside Delhi Metro, here's what happened next
Hansal Mehta says he gave Rs 75,000 to Anurag Kashyap for film that never released: ‘Usne bola sir main...’
Kesari Chapter 2 first review out: Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan's film is 'powerful, deeply moving', deserves National Award
Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan to become parents to their first child? Couple spotted outside maternity clinic, leaves fans speculating
Man claiming to be Mughal descendant seeks UN intervention to protect Aurangzeb's tomb amid rising tension
China now faces up to 245% tariffs from US: White House
Explained: UPS vs. NPS- All you need to know about new pension choice for central government employees
Meet man, Indian genius who secured perfect 720/720 in NEET-UG, also cracked IIT-JEE with 99.9 percentile, didn't have strict study routine, binge-watched Netflix and Prime, he is...
Amid Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's divorce rumours, Amitabh Bachchan talks about 'sanskaar': 'I live up to what struggles'
Akshay Kumar breaks silence on Salman Khan's downfall after Sikandar's failure: 'Wo ek aisi nasal ka...'
Sunil Gavaskar Net Worth: How much wealth does Gavaskar have? Came to rescue of Vinod Kambli by...
Not Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan was madly in love with this actor, accepted it in front of his wife, called him 'Greek God', he is..
2 Telangana men killed by Pakistani national in Dubai, minister G Kishan Reddy assures MEA support
Meet 'Chota Amitabh', most expensive child actor whose life changed after one role in Mahabharata, then quit acting due to...he now owns...
Waqf Amendment Act: Mahua Moitra, Asaduddin Owaisi, others who have moved Supreme Court, those who support it...
Meet woman, an Indian, who broke 400 year old curse of Rs 80000 crore royal family, her name is…, the family is from..., not Rajasthan
Gensol promoter 'Rs 97 crore diverted funds' exposed: Luxury apartment in Gurugram's most-expensive property, crores to mother, wife
This actress was Rekha's stepmother, had Rs 100 crore net worth, was accused of being 'other woman', husband destroyed her life, she died at just 47 due to..
Viral video: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh set to move into new home with baby daughter Dua, it's worth Rs..., located in...
RJ Mahvash praises Yuzvendra Chahal as PBKS beat KKR, calls him 'talented man', see viral post
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani achieves big, gets appointed to..., she will join as...
Asit Modi reacts to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actors speaking against show: 'I have never...'
Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge welcome baby boy Fatehsinh Khan after nine years of marriage
Gurugram shocker: Air hostess on ventilator in hospital sexually assaulted by staff, say police
Meet actress who got Rs 10 for first film, worked in over 300 movies, became top paid superstar, then quit acting for..., got married to father of two kids, she is..
Meet Inayat, daughter-in-law of India cricketer, his name is..., her husband is...
Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan facing not emotional but..., astrologer suggests 'inko ghar se...': 'She is not able...'
Meet Salman Khan's actress who made superhit debut, one mistake destroyed her career, quit acting in..., got married, left India, now works as..
KL Rahul, his father-in-law Suniel Shetty jointly purchase 7 acres of Thane land priced at whopping Rs....
Meet actress who gave several hit films, got fame through advertisements, then suddenly disappeared, became mother at 41 with difficulty; her name is...
Bollywood's best OTT film was released in 2024, was made in Rs 40 crores, had no superstars, 7.3 rating on IMDb, the film is..., lead actors were..
Meet superstar Madhubala’s sister who was as beautiful as her, worked with Raj Kapoor, got married twice, was Sunil Dutt’s…, her name was…
Meet man who started career as background dancer with a singer, earned just Rs 50, is brain behind superhits like Jawan, Dangal, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, his name is..
Meet man who faced 57 rejections, then built RS 6700 crore company that competes with Uber, Ola, his net worth is Rs...
This actor, Zeenat Aman's hero, missed out on many films due to his looks, never became superstar, once sold household goods to make ends meet, his name is..
Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani’s Rs 15000 crore Antilia built on land donated for...? Ambanis got the land for only Rs... , its original value was Rs...
SRH owner Kavya Maran buys star RCB cricketer in middle of IPL 2025, the cricketer is..., he is from...
April 17 is important day for Infosys employees as Narayana Murthy's company will announce…, set to affect…
Meet actress who worked with Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, still gave no hits in 19 years, once received death threats due to…she is..
Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara vs Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana: Who is richer? Check their educational qualifications, other details
Supreme Court to hear pleas against Waqf Amendment Act today
India’s biggest flop actor made debut with Priyanka Chopra, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, still never became successful, he is now…, his name is…
This actress started working at 13, romanced her own elder brother on screen, lost her memory, Meena Kumari was her...
5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Afghanistan, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
Sam Altman’s baby sleeps in this smart cradle made by Indian firm, whose founders are...the crib costs Rs...
DC vs RR Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for fantasy Playing XI in Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match
This is one of India's oldest boarding schools, built for royals, nobles, Salman Khan is its alumni, its fee is Rs...
Amid rising tension with Russia, China, US starts building 'gravity bombs', 24 times stronger than..., is this signal for...
This village in UP produces IAS, IPS and PCS officers every year, called 'UPSC factory', it is located in...
VIRAL: Man finds father's old passbook during house cleaning, becomes millionaire overnight, gets Rs...
DNA TV Show: How the 'Golden Triangle' of cybercrime works
Good Bad Ugly box office collection day 6: Ajith Kumar film slows down after collecting Rs 100 crore in India, earns Rs...
Jaat box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda film dips further but crosses Rs 50-crore mark in India
Viral Video: Teen girl tricks UPI scammer, stuns him with THIS message, ‘Maan gaya main’ says man after admitting defeat
Ibrahim Ali Khan reacts to Nadaaaniyan backlash, says it was not meant 'to be some grand film': 'They tried to...'
How is Pakistan’s parliament different from India’s? Also called...its women reservation is...know seats distribution, reservations, more
Azim Premji's company gets key approval to acquire stakes in THIS Indian airline
Smriti Irani has a bizarre reaction when asked about her comeback in Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot
Where is India’s first astronaut, Rakesh Sharma? He is currently working as...
Ananya Birla enters Indian beauty market to compete with Nykaa, Kay Beauty, Sugar Cosmetics, her brand's name is...
Reddit user criticises IIT JEE Exam for being ‘unfair’ in viral post, lists reasons, claims, 'there has been a drastic...'
Ratan Tata's TCS gets 21.16 acres land at just 99 paisa in THIS state, IT firm to invest Rs...
Malaika Arora had 'biggest' crush on this actor, put his posters in her room, did blank calls at his home; not Arbaaz Khan, Arjun Kapoor
This school, where Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni studied, has ties up with MIT, UNICEF, 150 IB-trained educators, its monthly fees is Rs...
Aliens turned Soviet soldiers to stone? Startling revelations from CIA's declassified document
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes BIG decision, hikes minimum wage rates for all categories workers, it will be Rs...
Will Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp be broken? What has Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said?
Ayodhya's Ram Temple receives bomb threat email, security beefed up
KKR star Rinku Singh invests Rs 19000000 in Gaurav Taneja's startup, brand value surges to Rs...
Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin reveals he went into depression after watching Christopher Nolan's Inception: 'It affected me so...'
India's retail inflation dips to nearly 6-year low of 3.34 pc in March 2025
Sonam Kapoor steals spotlight at Dior Autumn 2025 show, becomes only Bollywood star to attend, pics inside
Heatwave Alert: Here’s what to do if someone faints in scorching Sun
PSL 2025: Islamabad United's Sahibzada Farhan joins Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, Chris Gayle in THIS elite T20 record
Sunita Ahuja breaks silence on divorce rumours with Govinda: 'Jab tak hum...'
Sania Mirza's ex-husband Shoaib Malik criticised for PSL 2025 participation: 'Needs to decide who...'
Son gives up hope on engineering as he skips IIT JEE Main, his father's response melts hearts online: 'BTech is...'
Who does Kokilaben Ambani stay with? Mukesh Ambani or Anil Ambani
How did US Military use Generative AI in intelligence operations? How did Pentagon collect data in sea off India?
Meet Sunny Deol's actress who was given her screen name by Yash Chopra, married 17 year older man, did second Nikah in front of her 23-year-old son, she is...
Ibrahim Ali Khan breaks silence on dating rumours with Palak Tiwari: 'Yeah, she's...'
Want to go to space like Katy Perry? Here's what it’ll cost you
Sunil Mittal's Airtel teams up with Deepinder Goyal's Blinkit for 10-minute SIM delivery; its price will be Rs...
Nagaland Lottery Result TODAY 1pm, 6 PM, 8 PM LIVE UPDATES: Dear Godavari Tuesday 1 pm winners for April 15 DECLARED; check winners list
Kerala Lottery Results 2025 LIVE UPDATES: Sthree Sakthi SS 463 Tuesday April 15 DECLARED; first prize winner is...
Big blow to India's richest business tycoons, Mukesh Ambani loses Rs 293978925000, Gautam Adani suffers Rs 520050437500 loss due to...
Viral video: Elderly couple dances on Dev Anand, Nutan's iconic song Chhod Do Aanchal, social media says 'age is just a number', watch
Hot, Juicy, Minty? Toothpaste with taste of fried chicken! You can buy it from...
Lata Mangeshkar felt 'awkward' at AR Rahman’s studio while recording Shah Rukh Khan's hit song Jiya Jale, Gulzar reveals why
Amarnath Yatra 2025: Registration begins, know how to apply and other details
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta's big statement on school fee hike, says, 'No school can...'