RedAsh Films, Led by IIT Delhi Engineer Ashish Lal, Scales Rapidly with 1600% Growth Over Two Years

Mumbai-based production company RedAsh Films, founded and led by Ashish Lal, has witnessed rapid growth over the last two financial years. This rapid growth is driven by the expanding presence of the production company in entertainment and enterprise film production. The company reported around 400% growth in FY 2024-25 over the previous financial year. This was followed by around 250% growth in FY 2025-26. This represents an estimated compounded growth of around 1600% over a two-year period.

RedAsh Films production was founded in 2007. Since then, it has evolved into a wider content studio with two clear business divisions namely Entertainment and Enterprise, where the entertainment division focuses on Theatrical Feature Films, Web Shows, Microdrama Shows, Short Films, Music Videos, and AI Films and the Enterprise division focuses on Ad Films, Corporate Films, and AI Films for corporate and government organisations. This structure of dual division has helped the company while continuing to serve both enterprise communication requirements and main entertainment too.



Ashish Lal, an IIT Delhi engineer, is the Founder & MD at RedAsh Films

Ashish Lal’s journey has been very unconventional. It is because despite being an IIT Delhi alumnus, he left a conventional engineering career to build a long-term career in filmmaking and acting, which is very uncommon among IIT graduates. However, his background in engineering helped the way the production company RedAsh Films operates with focus on systems, processes, production discipline, and structured creative development.

The recent growth reported by RedAsh Films has been led by its entertainment division as the company has expanded aggressively in fiction led format over the last two years. The production house RedAsh Films has now become a market leader in the production of microdrama shows in high quality for various platforms by producing a lot of microdrama shows ranging through genres like drama, thriller, romance, revenge, family conflict, and aspirational storytelling. Several projects by RedAsh Films achieved All India Rank 1 on different microdrama platforms. One of the shows produced by RedAsh Films named “Billionaire on Plane” became one of India’s most loved microdrama shows and garnered over 140 million views.

Mainstream entertainment IP is now the primary area of focus for RedAsh Films. A premium Hindi web series, “The Codpaster" by the company is now under post-production and features well known actors such as Surbhi Jyoti, Upendra Limaye, Zakir Hussain, Durgesh Kumar, Vidya Malavade, Navni Parihar and Ashish Lal. The series is special for being the first ever fiction series on podcasting marking an important step in the expansion of the company into long format fiction shows and premium web entertainment.



The premium web series “The Codpaster” produced by RedAsh Films is currently under post-production

The company has one more theatrical feature film and a web series in the pipeline. This reflects production house’s larger ambition to expand into mainstream Hindi entertainment projects across both digital and theatrical platforms.

Alongside this, the company is also focusing on strengthening the production systems and executive capabilities as the Enterprise division continues to remain an important part of the company’s foundation.

RedAsh Films has worked for years in ad films, corporate films, brand videos, and communication films. The enterprise division gives the company stability, production depth and client experience while the entertainment division of the company focusing on giving the IP potential, long term creative value and scale.

The addition of AI Films across both divisions of the company shows the adaptation quality to newer production technologies and storytelling formats which are emerging in current times. RedAsh is also producing end-to-end cinematic AI shows.

Ashish Lal’s approach doesn’t focus on short-term project execution. Instead, it is rooted in long term company building. RedAsh Films continues to operate as a bootstrapped company which is building its growth through production revenues, client work, and entertainment projects. The company doesn’t rely on any external equity funding which has allowed the company to retain control over its creative and business direction.

This phase marks a significant transition for Ashish Lal as he has spent years building the company. RedAsh Films is no longer just a production services company but it has emerged as full fledged content studio with ambitions across enterprise films, AI-led filmmaking and mainstream Hindi entertainment.

With approximately 1600% growth over two years, a premium web series under post-production, and a slate that includes another web series and a theatrical feature film, RedAsh Films is now entering a new phase of its journey.