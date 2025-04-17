BRAND DESK
The CBDT has extended the PAN-Aadhaar linking deadline to 31st December 2025 for those issued PAN using Aadhaar Enrolment ID before 1st October 2024. Failure to link by then will render PAN inoperative from 1st January 2026.
In a crucial update for millions of Indian taxpayers, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the last date for PAN-Aadhaar linking to 31st December 2025 for specific individuals. This extension applies to citizens who received their PAN on or before 1st October 2024 using Aadhaar Enrolment ID. However, failure to comply by this date will render your PAN inoperable from 1st January 2026, significantly affecting your ability to conduct financial transactions.
In this article, we will break down the latest update, eligibility for the extended deadline, penalties, the consequences of non-compliance, and a comprehensive step-by-step process for linking your Aadhaar with PAN both online and offline.
H2- Latest Update: Who Gets the Extension Till 31st December 2025?
As per the CBDT announcement dated April 3, 2025, individuals who have been allotted a PAN on or before 1st October 2024 using their Aadhaar Enrolment ID are eligible for the new deadline of 31st December 2025 to link their Aadhaar with PAN without any penalty.
No penalty of ₹1,000 will be levied for this group.
If not linked by 31st December 2025, your PAN will become inoperative from 1st January 2026.
H2- Consequences of Not Linking PAN with Aadhaar
Failing to link PAN with Aadhaar within the given timeframe can lead to serious issues:
Your PAN becomes inoperative, meaning you can’t use it for tax filings, mutual fund investments, or high-value transactions.
Higher TDS (Tax Deducted at Source) and TCS (Tax Collected at Source) rates will be applied under Sections 206AA and 206CC of the Income Tax Act.
You may face delays in refunds and other IT-related services.
Non-compliance might also invite notices or penalties from the tax authorities.
H2- Penalty for Missing Original Deadline (May 31, 2024)
If you're not eligible for the extended deadline, you must pay a penalty of ₹1,000 to proceed with linking Aadhaar to PAN. Here's how:
Step-by-Step Guide to Pay ₹1,000 Penalty
Visit the Income Tax e-Filing Portal.
Click ‘e-Pay Tax’ under the Quick Links section.
Enter your PAN number, mobile number, and proceed.
Verify using the OTP received on your registered mobile.
Select Assessment Year 2025-26.
Under Type of Payment, choose ‘Other Receipts (500)’ → ‘Fee for delay in linking PAN with Aadhaar’.
The ₹1,000 fee will be auto-filled. Proceed to pay using net banking, debit card, UPI, or NEFT.
You can make the payment through authorized banks like SBI, HDFC, ICICI, Axis Bank, etc.
H2- How to Link PAN with Aadhaar (After Payment OR Without Penalty)
You can link your PAN with Aadhaar either with or without logging in to the Income Tax portal. Let’s go through both methods:
H3- Method 1: Link Without Logging In
Go to the Income Tax e-Filing Portal.
Click ‘PAN Card Aadhaar Link’ under Quick Links.
Enter your PAN and Aadhaar numbers (Click here to Download Aadhaar Card Online).
Fill in your name (as per Aadhaar) and mobile number.
Enter the OTP sent to your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.
Submit the request. You’ll receive confirmation once UIDAI verifies your details.
H3- Method 2: Link by Logging In
Log in at incometax.gov.in.
If not registered, create an account using your PAN.
After logging in, go to ‘My Profile’ → ‘Link my Aadhaar’.
Enter your Aadhaar number and submit.
You'll get a confirmation message after successful linkage.
Processing time: If you've paid the penalty, allow 4–5 days for it to reflect before initiating the linking request.
H2- How to Check Aadhaar-PAN Link Status
Want to check if your Aadhaar is already linked to PAN?
Visit the e-Filing Portal.
Under Quick Links, select ‘Link Aadhaar Status’.
Enter your PAN and Aadhaar number.
Click ‘View Link Aadhaar Status’.
The system will notify you if the linking is already complete or still pending.
H2- Who MUST Link PAN and Aadhaar?
As per Section 139AA of the Income Tax Act, the following individuals are mandatorily required to link their Aadhaar with PAN:
Individuals who were allotted PAN on or before July 1, 2017.
Residents of India who are eligible for Aadhaar enrollment.
If you meet these criteria and haven’t yet linked your cards, you must do so at the earliest.
H2- Who is Exempt from PAN-Aadhaar Linking?
The government has outlined exemptions for certain categories:
|
Category
|
Reason for Exemption
|
Voluntary Linking Allowed?
|
Residents of Assam, J&K, Meghalaya
|
Infrastructure/geographical issues in Aadhaar enrollment
|
Yes
|
Non-residents (NRIs)
|
Not eligible for Aadhaar as per Income Tax Act
|
Yes
|
Senior Citizens (80+ years)
|
Limited requirement for PAN-Aadhaar linkage
|
Yes
|
Foreign Nationals
|
Not Indian citizens, holding PAN only for specific purposes (e.g., business operations in India)
|
Yes
H2- Helpline Numbers for PAN-Aadhaar Linking Support
If you face issues during the process, you can contact the following support centers:
UIDAI Aadhaar Helpline: 1947
NSDL (PAN Support): 020-27218080 (7 AM - 11 PM, all days)
Income Tax Helpdesk:
1800 419 0025
1800 103 0025
+91-80-46122000 / +91-80-61464700 (8 AM - 8 PM, Mon-Fri)
H2- Summary: Key Dates and Actions
|
Event
|
Date
|
Last date to link PAN-Aadhaar (extended group)
|
31st December 2025
|
PAN becomes inoperative if not linked
|
1st January 2026
|
Penalty for late linking (general cases)
|
₹1,000
|
PAN reactivation timeline
|
7 to 30 days
H2- Final Thoughts: Don't Wait Till the Last Minute!
With the extended deadline, the government has provided relief for those who recently received their PAN through Aadhaar. However, the consequences of non-linking are serious, and it’s always wise to complete the linking process early to avoid last-minute hassles or service disruptions.
Whether you’re eligible for the extension or not, take a few minutes to check your PAN-Aadhaar link status and complete the steps as needed. Secure your financial identity today and stay compliant with tax regulations!
Have questions? Let us know and mail us at work210396@gmail.com, and we’ll help you out!
Share this article with your friends and family who might be eligible for the extension or need to complete the PAN-Aadhaar linking today.
