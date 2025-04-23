Under the leadership of Mr. Nitin Aggarwal Prayag has reached new heights. He has led bold launches in the competitive Ceramicware and Plumbing solutions business with a focus on quality, innovation and social responsibility.

Mr. Nitin Aggarwal, the entrepreneur par excellence, is the force who fuels Prayag India, a Brassware and Ceramicware solutions leader. A Mechanical Engineer from Bangalore University, started a revolution in 2000 by becoming part of his father's enterprise and turning it around.

It is by virtue of his vision and perfection in his management abilities, that Mr. Aggarwal has made Prayag a business behemoth. Prayag has made a boundless growth under his leadership. From a paltry 150 product SKUs in 2006, the firm now has an awe-inspiring range of more than 4,500 SKUs and more than 14,000 dealers and distributors in its distribution network.

With a workforce of more than 1,600 employees, Mr. Aggarwal has not only taken Prayag to new heights but also created a caring and inclusive work environment. Prayag's expansion under Mr. Aggarwal's leadership is both domestic and global, extending to markets like the Middle East and Sri Lanka.

He has shifted Prayag's spotlight from government and institutional customers to achieving a strong presence in the retail segment, leading bold launches in the competitive Ceramicware and Plumbing solutions business.

Mr. Aggarwal's leadership has been the recipient of several awards, such as Young Entrepreneur Award (2009), Star Brands (2010), Rising Star (2012), Most Promising Brand (2013), Admired Brand of India (2014–15), and The World's Greatest Brands 2015 Asia & GCC.

His visionary thinking also manifests in introducing state-of-the-art technology into Prayag's products for assisting in maintaining the environment through leak-proof concepts. Other than business, Mr. Aggarwal is still devoted to social causes such as water conservation, plastic use reduction, and poor children's education. He also runs a philanthropic trust offering free medical treatment and also established a kindergarten to assist young learners.

Reflecting on Prayag's transformation to a global brand, Mr. Nitin Aggarwal stated, "For us, Prayag has never been merely about growing a brand—it's about creating standards in quality, innovation, and social responsibility. As we forge ahead with our mission of changing bathroom solutions around the world, our concentration is on building products that better serve people, save resources, and help make the world more sustainable."

An ardent sports person, Mr. Aggarwal has also taken important initiatives towards sponsoring in sport, including partnering with IPL teams like Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai in the Pro Kabaddi League, and other league franchises.

Mr. Aggarwal credits Prayag's success to his father, Mr. V.K. Aggarwal, for laying the groundwork, guidance, and encouragement in navigating the growth of the company. His humility, vision, and dedication to the betterment of society's welfare make him not only a very-respected leader but also an inspiration to generations to come.

Disclaimer

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)