Shaurya Jain, a rising voice in the world of ethical tech development and currently a software engineer at Meta, has published a book, Securing the Future: Privacy in Emerging Technologies. The book explores the complex intersection of technology, data privacy, and responsible innovation which are critical themes as the digital world undergoes rapid evolution.

Recently recognized as the Best Young Author at the prestigious ICMR Conference, Shaurya’s work has struck a chord with technologists, regulators, and digital citizens alike. The book offers insight into how modern technologiesfrom AI to cloud systemsmust be developed with strong privacy frameworks and user-centric ethics.

The book- Securing the Future: Privacy in Emerging Technologies by Shaurya Jain is a timely and comprehensive guide that explores how privacy must evolve alongside cutting-edge technologies like AI, autonomous vehicles, decentralized applications, IoT, AR/VR, and quantum computing. With a focus on real-world case studies, global regulatory challenges, and privacy-by-design strategies, the book offers technical insights and ethical frameworks for developers, policymakers, and innovators. Jain’s work not only demystifies complex privacy issues across emerging digital landscapes but also advocates for responsible, human-centric innovation in a rapidly changing world.

Rooted in years of technical experience and policy engagement, Jain’s writing covers key areas of concern in today’s digital age. The key topics covered are Antitrust in Digital Markets, Tech Industry Regulation, Data Privacy Standards and Responsible Building.

A graduate of the Paul G. Allen School of Computer Science & Engineering, Shaurya has worked on large-scale systems at Meta and collaborated with organizations such as Amazon, Pisano Technologies, and regulatory researchers. He continues to advocate for a more transparent, equitable, and secure digital future.

Shaurya shared, “We’re at a tipping point where emerging technologies like AI, IoT, and quantum computing are no longer theoretical, they’re real, and they’re everywhere. But with this power comes an unprecedented responsibility. In writing Securing the Future, I wanted to explore not just the technical safeguards we need, but the human values that must guide us. Privacy is not a checkbox, it’s a philosophy. It must be woven into the DNA of every product, every system, every line of code. My hope is that this book sparks dialogue among technologists, regulators, and citizens alike, so we can co-create a digital future that is secure, fair, and accountable."

The book is now available on major platforms and serves as a guiding reference for tech professionals, policymakers, students, and anyone interested in the future of digital ethics.