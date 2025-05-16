Visament is transforming Schengen Visa applications in India with affordable, transparent packages that cut costs by up to 30% and simplify the process through automation and expert support.

Jaipur, India, 14th May, 2025: Applying for a Schengen Visa from India has long been associated with high costs, complicated paperwork, and unpredictable delays. According to recent industry insights, Indian travelers spend an average of ₹22,000 on a single Schengen Visa application. This figure includes visa fees, service charges, courier costs, insurance, documentation, and associated expenses such as biometric appointments and travel to visa centers. For families or frequent travelers, these costs quickly multiply, creating a significant barrier to European travel.

However, a new player in the travel-tech ecosystem is disrupting this pattern. Visament, a visa assistance startup, is streamlining the Schengen Visa application process by offering transparent, bundled pricing plans designed specifically for Indian travelers. By consolidating the most essential services into affordable packages, Visament is reducing the overall cost of applying for a Schengen Visa from India by up to 30%.

“Most people don’t realize how quickly the costs add up when applying for a visa,” says the founder of Visament. “Visament’s bundled plans reduce both the cost and the hassle of coordinating services separately.”

Visament offers three tiered packages—Basic, Smart, and Premium—starting as low as ₹9,999, inclusive of visa form filling, document verification, insurance, appointment booking, and even optional concierge services like flight and hotel bookings for visa purposes. The Premium plan also includes doorstep biometric appointment coordination, a service currently in high demand among metro-city residents.

With Schengen countries such as France, Germany, and Italy seeing a 40% increase in visa applications from India post-COVID, the need for affordable and reliable services is more urgent than ever. According to data from the European Commission, India ranked fourth globally in the number of Schengen Visa applications submitted in 2023, with over 800,000 applications filed.

What sets Visament apart is its emphasis on transparency and automation. Through their mobile-friendly platform, users can track application status, receive real-time updates, and get expert support—all without stepping into a visa center unless necessary.

By addressing both cost and complexity, Visament is not only easing the Schengen Visa application experience but also empowering more Indians to explore Europe affordably. For aspirational Indian travelers, Visament’s entry could mark a significant shift toward accessible international travel.

Disclaimer: This article is from the Brand Desk. User discretion is advised.