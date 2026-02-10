G42 joins Vietnamese consortium to build nationwide AI infrastructure

G42 and a Vietnamese consortium led by FPT and Viet Thai Group are building sovereign AI infrastructure and cloud capacity.

G42 has signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement with a Vietnamese consortium led by FPT Corporation and Viet Thai Group to build sovereign artificial intelligence infrastructure and increase cloud computing capacity in Vietnam.

The agreement will help Vietnam to achieve its vision of being an AI-native society and a regional center of artificial intelligence in Southeast Asia, and retain data sovereignty and digital resilience.

The partnership signed in Ho Chi Minh City offers the country a full legal, financial, and regulatory framework of the countrywide implementation of AI and cloud services.

The partners praised the Government of Vietnam on its progressive regulatory policies that facilitate hyperscale data centres and public cloud adoption to make the country a leader in AI infrastructure development in the region.

Supported by consumption commitments of up to US$1 billion, the project represents a major step in Vietnam’s digital transformation. The collaboration brings together the strengths of FPT Corporation’s technology expertise, Viet Thai Group’s strategic capabilities, and G42’s experience in advanced AI infrastructure.

Under the agreement, the consortium and G42 will deploy substantial cloud capacity across three strategic data centre locations, delivering high-performance AI and cloud services for public sector institutions and private enterprises.

The initiative aligns with G42’s broader strategy to develop a global Intelligence Grid that connects AI infrastructure and cloud platforms while respecting national sovereignty. This foundation will enable Vietnam to develop national AI initiatives, digitise public services, and deploy AI-powered solutions aligned with national development priorities.

Senior executives from G42, FPT Corporation, and Viet Thai Group highlighted the importance of strategic partnerships, trusted collaboration, and skills development in advancing AI adoption and ensuring long-term economic impact.

In addition to infrastructure deployment, the agreement includes national AI skills development and workforce training programmes to support government, industry, and academic institutions.

Following the signing, the partners will move into the next phase of implementation, including regulatory approvals, data centre site development, and large-scale cloud deployment. The initiative is expected to contribute significantly to economic growth, job creation, and Vietnam’s position as a regional technology hub.