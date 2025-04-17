Foxtale’s beloved sunscreen range, from the Glow Sunscreen to the coveted Dewy Cover-Up Formula, has been created with the intention to help cater to the Indian skin type.

Has your sunscreen been holding you back all this while? The sticky, icky feeling on application and the dreadful white cast that puts a damper on the mood? If yes, it’s time for a little switcheroo in your skincare. Afterall, not all sunscreens are created equal. Foxtale’s range of sunscreens is here for 100% fun and 0% sun damage this summer. Our dermat-approved formulas glide on the skin, melding beautifully. They leave behind no residue, no white cast or uncomfortable heaviness, just a delectable finish that is chef kisses! Sign up for 360-degree sun protection to keep burns, tanning, pigmentation, and photoaging at bay with Foxtale.

Why Our Sunscreens?

Trust our sunscreens to go the extra mile for you! Wish for brighter, clearer skin while preventing tanning? We got you. Foxtale’s Sunscreen SPF 50 is your perfect match. Want to cast away the oil slick on your face while deferring photoaging? Get your mitts on our matte finish sunscreen

With active ingredients like Niacinamide, Vitamin C, and D-Panthenol at the forefront, our sunscreens cater to a gamut of skin concerns. The best part? Our phenomenal range aids you in embracing one adventure after the other – no speed breaks whatsoever. Lead your best, fun-filled life without compromising on skincare.

Why Foxtale Sunscreen Stands Out?

Our sunscreens stand tall and proud in a swarm of offerings in the market. Here’s why you should place your trust in Foxtale to live your best life this summer -

Advanced sun protection Our broad-spectrum formulas ensure maximum protection against harmful UV radiation. While SPF gauges the protection against burn-causing UVB rays, PA is the grade of safety offered against UVA radiation. Whether you are opting for a dry skin sunscreen or a potent SPF formulated especially for greasy, acne-prone skin, Foxtale ensures that all your bases are covered.

Lightweight and non-greasy Don’t you just loathe the greasy, icky feel of a thick sunscreen on your face? Leave these fears behind with Foxtale’s exceptional range. Braced with hydrating properties, our sunscreens blend beautifully into the skin without any white cast. So, you can now bid farewell to flaky, rough patches with our sunscreen for dry skin . Dermatologically tested and skin friendly Preservatives like oxybenzone, parabens, and sulfates in regular sunscreen dehydrate the skin, leading to dryness, irritation, and inflammation. Enter sunscreens by Foxtale. Imbued with antioxidants like Vitamin C and Niacinamide, our formulas help double down on sun protection while upholding overall skin health. Sweat and water-resistant Whether you’re spending the day by the pool or slumming it in the gym, your favourite Foxtale sunscreen won’t budge. Its water-resistant formula makes it the perfect fit for your summer vanity.

Join The Skincare Revolution With Foxtale

Make the most of your summer adventures with Foxtale’s beloved sunscreen range. From our Glow Sunscreen to the coveted Dewy Cover- Up Formula, all our products have been created with intention – to help cater to the Indian skin type. Perfect for the muggy, hot weather of the tropics, our lightweight, breathable, and non-comedogenic sunscreens are no short of a game-changer

So, why wait? Sign up for your best life sans any skin troubles with Foxtale sunscreens.