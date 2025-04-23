Delhi is a city of contrasts, where history meets modernity at every turn. And what better way to explore its vibrant streets, iconic landmarks, and hidden gems than with a stylish, powerful, and feature-packed SUV? Dilli Darshan with Hyundai Creta, presented by Hyundai Motor India in collaboration with Zee Media, brings this idea to life in a captivating video.

Delhi is a city of contrasts, where history meets modernity at every turn. And what better way to explore its vibrant streets, iconic landmarks, and hidden gems than with a stylish, powerful, and feature-packed SUV? Dilli Darshan with Hyundai Creta, presented by Hyundai Motor India in collaboration with Zee Media, brings this idea to life in a captivating video.

The episode is hosted by Dinesh Dev Sharma, Zee Tech Editor, joined by rally driver, entrepreneur, and auto expert Garima Avtar. Together, they take viewers on an unforgettable drive through the heart of South Delhi in the stunning Hyundai Creta.

A Drive Through the Heart of Delhi

The video takes viewers on a scenic ride through South Delhi’s most beloved locations, from the colourful murals of Lodhi Art District to the serene tree-lined lanes of Malcha Marg, the bustling charm of Dilli Haat, the heritage-filled Mehrauli Archaeological Park, and the peaceful shores of Hauz Khas Lake.

Each stop offers a visual treat and a chance to see how the Hyundai Creta effortlessly adapts to every mood, backdrop, and driving need.

Meet the Hyundai Creta — A Perfect Urban SUV

Known for its head-turning looks and superior driving dynamics, the Hyundai Creta is one of India’s most popular mid-size SUVs. Blending modern aesthetics with intelligent features and a powerful engine, this SUV isn’t just about commuting — it’s about experiencing every journey.

Key Features That Stole the Show

What makes the Hyundai Creta stand out isn’t just its good looks — it’s the way it combines bold design, modern technology, everyday comfort, and reliable performance in a seamless package.

As Dinesh and Garima cruised through the lanes of Delhi, each stop along the way revealed a new strength of the Creta, proving why it’s one of the most loved SUVs on Indian roads. Here’s a closer look at the standout features showcased in the video:

1. Bold, Modern Exterior

The Creta’s signature parametric grille, sharp LED DRLs, and aerodynamic lines command attention on every street. Whether cruising past vibrant street art or iconic landmarks, it looks right at home.

2. Unmatched Comfort & Convenience

Inside, the Creta surrounds you with thoughtful comforts that elevate every drive:

Ventilated front seats and rear AC vents — ideal for Delhi’s warm afternoons.

A panoramic sunroof that turns city drives into open-air adventures.

Wireless charging that keeps your devices powered up without the hassle of cables.

3. Smart Technology

Entertainment and connectivity shine with:

Bose premium sound system.

BlueLink connected car tech for remote control, navigation, and alerts.

A user-friendly infotainment system that keeps everything within reach.

4. Smooth, Powerful Performance

Under the hood, the Creta’s 1.5L Turbo engine ensures a responsive, smooth drive — whether you’re gliding along Malcha Marg or navigating market lanes at Dilli Haat. It boasts an impressive mileage of 17.4 to 21.8 km/l, making it a practical companion for city life and long road trips alike.

5. Top-Notch Safety

Safety is a priority with six airbags, ADAS features, Hill-Start Assist, and stable handling that gives you confidence on Delhi’s bustling roads.

6. Practical Storage

The Creta isn’t just about style and tech — it’s designed for life on the go. Its spacious boot easily fits shopping bags, luggage, or road trip essentials, offering the flexibility you need whether you’re visiting a busy market or heading out of town.

7. Easy Parking and City Manoeuvring

Navigating busy streets and tight parking spaces in the city is a breeze with the Hyundai Creta. Its 360-degree camera and Hill-Start Assist make reversing, tight turns, and parking in narrow spots effortless, adding confidence to every urban drive.

Why It’s More Than Just a Car

As Garima Avtar and host Dinesh explore the city, the Hyundai Creta proves it’s more than just a car — it’s a lifestyle companion. Its ability to blend luxury, power, and flexibility makes it perfect for the modern driver who wants it all. Whether you’re shopping at Dilli Haat, scaling the slopes of Mehrauli, or watching the sunset at Hauz Khas, the Creta turns every moment behind the wheel into a premium experience.

Final Thoughts

Dilli Darshan with Hyundai Creta is more than a city tour — it’s a showcase of what makes the Creta one of India’s best-selling SUVs. Combining style, performance, comfort, and innovation, it offers everything today’s urban explorer needs.

Ready to see it in action? Watch the full video here.

Your next adventure could look just like this.

Disclaimer-

(This article is part of DMCL Consumer Connect Initiative, a paid publication programme. DMCL claims no editorial involvement and assumes no responsibility, liability or claims for any errors or omissions in the content of the article. The DMCL Editorial team is not responsible for this content.)​