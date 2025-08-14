War 2 Movie Release and Review Live Updates: FDFS reaction of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is out, fans call it 'better than Pathaan', 'best from Spy Universe'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80

Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer suspended; Here's what exactly happened

Mass shooting in US: Several law enforcement officials shot in Virginia, details inside

Cop killed, another injured, in terror attack in Pakistan's Peshawar on Independence Day

Viral video: Janhvi Kapoor ditches rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, goes to Tirumala with Sidharth Malhotra, seeks 'blessings, love, gratitude'

Weather update: Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more showers till...

Viral Video: Loyal dog jumps off balcony to protect kids from another dog, internet hails 'Dogesh Bhai', WATCH

Meet IPS Safin Hasan, whose father worked as labourer, mother as cook, had accident on the day of exam, still cracked UPSC exam with AIR...

Why is Melania Trump threatening Hunter Biden with a USD 1 billion lawsuit? Here's what we know

US' BIG statement on loss of Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets during Operation Sindoor, says, 'Ask...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in BIG TROUBLE, charged for defrauding businessman of Rs 60 crore

Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra in BIG TROUBLE, charged for defrauding businessman

Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80

Vece Paes, Olympic hockey bronze medallist, passes away at 80

Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer suspended; Here's what exactly happened

Why did star cricketer Akash Deep's 'dream car' land him in trouble? Car dealer

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly

MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud

Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram

Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

War 2 Movie Release and Review Live Updates: FDFS reaction of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is out, fans call it 'better than Pathaan', 'best from Spy Universe'

War 2 Movie X Reviews: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's carnage has finally been released in cinemas, and masses are going gaga for the Telugu star.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 14, 2025, 09:25 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

War 2 Movie Release and Review Live Updates: FDFS reaction of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is out, fans call it 'better than Pathaan', 'best from Spy Universe'
War 2 poster featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR

TRENDING NOW

Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the much-awaited War 2 is finally out in cinemas. The sixth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe has stormed the cinema halls, and Tarak's die-hard fans are enjoying every scene of him as a feast. The early reactions from the movie are out, and Ayan Mukerji has cooked a big-screen extravaganza. 

LIVE BLOG

  • 14 Aug 2025, 08:52 AM

    War 2 public reaction is out

    FDFS show response for War 2 is overwhelmingly positive. Many fans even called it better than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Check it out. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Aug 2025, 08:25 AM

    Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR urge fans to keep the twists of the film a secret

    In a press statement, Hrithik and Jr NTR urged fans not to give out spoilers and keep the twists preserved for the big screen experience. The statement reads, "The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes."

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Aug 2025, 08:04 AM

    Jr NTR dominates Hrithik Roshan, fans celebrate his clash, dance-off with Bollywood superstar

    Videos of Jr NTR overpowering Hrithik Roshan in the dance off, Janab-E-Ali, and during the climax fight met with thunderous applause from fans. Check it out. 

     

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
  • 14 Aug 2025, 07:01 AM

    Jr NTR creates frenzy in cinema halls

    Jr NTR is getting the loudest cheer in theatres. His entry and the shirtless action scenes have met with whistles, hooting, and claps from the masses. This certifies a great start for War 2. 

    FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin
Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Centre issues BIG statement on claims E20 petrol reduces vehicle mileage: 'This is totally...'
Centre issues BIG statement on claims against E20 petrol
'This is wholesome': Heartwarming video shows grandparents dancing with granddaughter to ‘O Meri Zohrajabeen’, WATCH
'This is wholesome': Heartwarming video shows grandparents dancing with granddau
UK adds India to its 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' list: What it means, who does it apply to
UK adds India to its 'Deport Now, Appeal Later' list: What it means?
US President Donald Trump heaps praise on PM Modi days after announcing 50 percent tariff, says, 'You can't kick India...'
US President Donald Trump heaps praise on PM Modi, says, 'You can't kick...'
KBC 17: Row over Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh appearing on Amitabh Bachchan's show, 'join the dots' says...
Row over Col Sofiya Qureshi, Wg Cdr Vyomika Singh appearing on KBC 17
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proudly
MS Dhoni to Virat Kohli – Indian cricketers who wear their 'Dog Dad' title proud
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst: Vikram, Kaithi, Master, Leo, Maanagaram
Before Rajinikanth's Coolie, Lokesh Kanagaraj films ranked from best to worst
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Ibrahim Ali Khan’s fitness transformation: Balanced diet, 7 AM workouts, and...
Kundali Bhagya, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and other beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
Beloved Indian TV spin-offs that matched their originals
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organs
World Organ Donation Day: 7 Indian celebrities who pledged to donate their organ
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE