War 2 Movie Release and Review Live Updates: FDFS reaction of Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR's film is out, fans call it 'better than Pathaan', 'best from Spy Universe'

BOLLYWOOD
War 2 Movie X Reviews: Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's carnage has finally been released in cinemas, and masses are going gaga for the Telugu star.
Headlined by Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, the much-awaited War 2 is finally out in cinemas. The sixth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe has stormed the cinema halls, and Tarak's die-hard fans are enjoying every scene of him as a feast. The early reactions from the movie are out, and Ayan Mukerji has cooked a big-screen extravaganza.
FDFS show response for War 2 is overwhelmingly positive. Many fans even called it better than Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Check it out.
In a press statement, Hrithik and Jr NTR urged fans not to give out spoilers and keep the twists preserved for the big screen experience. The statement reads, "The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes."
Videos of Jr NTR overpowering Hrithik Roshan in the dance off, Janab-E-Ali, and during the climax fight met with thunderous applause from fans. Check it out.
Jr NTR is getting the loudest cheer in theatres. His entry and the shirtless action scenes have met with whistles, hooting, and claps from the masses. This certifies a great start for War 2.
#war2 is a thoroughly entertaining movie with clever twists. That is what happens when unique voices like #AyanMukherji are given a chance. He doesn't waste the star power of @iHrithik and @tarak9999 who share a brilliant chemistry.— chaitanya mahaprabhu (@dharwadkaraja) August 14, 2025