Salman Khan's action thriller Sikandar is finally here. The action thriller, which stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady, is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Salman Khan is set to entertain the audiences with his latest release Sikandar on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The film hits theatres on Sunday, March 30, which also marks the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and the beginning of Chaitra Navratri. Rashmika Mandanna plays the leading lady in the action thriller set to take strong opening at the box office.

Sikandar is directed by AR Murugadoss, who has helmed popular Tamil movies such as Spyder, Thuppakki, and Darbar among others. The filmmaker marked his Bollywood debut with the blockbuster Ghajini in 2008. Murugadoss then made two more Hindi films, Holiday in 2014 and Akira in 2016. Sikandar marks his return to Bollywood after nine years.

Apart from Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna, Sikandar also features Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Smita Patil, Kishore, and Jatin Sarna in supporting roles. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under his banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Salman and Sajid's last collaboration was the blockbuster Kick in 2014.