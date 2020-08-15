'Khuda Haafiz' movie review: Vidyut Jammwal's 'out-of-the-box' attempt is only partially convincing

'Khuda Haafiz'

Cast: Vidyut Jammwal, Shivaleeka Oberoi, Aahana Kumra, Shiv Pandit, Annu Kapoor, Nawab Shah

Director: Faruk Kabir

Duration: Two hour 14 minutes

Stars: 3/5

Where to Watch: Disney+Hotstar

'Khuda Haafiz' Story:

Set during the economic crisis of 2007-2008, 'Khuda Haafiz' features a couple who is looking for a job out of India, but unwanted events unfold and the wife (Shivaleeka Oberoi) gets stuck in flesh trade business. The husband (Vidyut Jammwal) is on a mission to rescue her.

'Khuda Haafiz' Review:

'Khuda Haafiz', translated as 'May God guide you', is touted to be an action-thriller. However, the film lacks in both aspects. Vidyut Jammwal, the lead actor in the film, has stepped out of his comfort zone and even when needed, he simply does not get violent in the first half of the movie. The real action in the film actually begins in the last 15 minutes. Coming to thriller, the movie lacks all elements needed in a thriller. It is predictable (did Vidyut-Shivaleeka really think she was going to get a 'job' with all girls, especially when the payment was in cash?), hypothetical (Vidyut beats a trained personnel in the Immigration office and people only keep watching) and factually incorrect in many places (Vidyut exchanges pink-coloured Rs. 2000 notes in 2008, not kidding).

Vidyut's real action begins in the second half of the movie - when there is bloodspill, car-chasing sequences and hand-to-hand combat (the trained martial-artist even used a fork and chilli powder during one of the fights). Vidyut's face-off while trying to rescue his 'Nargis' (Shivaleeka) from being drugged into prostituiton against her will, is one of the high points of the film. He also gives a tough fight to a very bulky Nawab Shah and highly-trained police personnel Shiv Pandit.

Jammwal is shown as a very simple and sincere common man who wanted to be there for his wife at all times, which makes the end scene in the movie even more heartwarming. However, Vidyut's weak moments are a disappointment (example: interaction with the tourist agent after Nargis flies to Noman). Even when it is evident in certain scenes that he might be struggling to fit into the character, it never hampers his performance. One thing Jammwal deserves applauds for, however, was accepting that he is scared, despite knowing that the weakness can be used against him. Seeing this refreshing change of men accepting that they too can be weak at a certain point and are not ashamed of stating the fact out in the open, is a much-needed change in today's times.

Annu Kapoor, who could be termed as the second lead in the film, excels from the first frame to the last. He constantly keeps us confused whether to be suspicious of him or go and give him a massive hug for the selflessness. The term 'Khuda Haafiz', too, is constantly used by him.

Unfortunately, Shivaleeka does not have much screen space and is simply shown as a damsel in distress. Meanwhile, Aahana Kumra comes in as a good surprise in the form of Tamena. From her professional investiagtion in the case to action sequence, she is a delight to watch.

The story is set in Lucknow, India, and Noman, Gulf (a hypothetical place). The main plot takes place in Noman, where Shivaleeka is kept against her will, and Vidyut has come on a rescue mission. Right from Vidyut stepping into the place, there is an extra-emphasis on the accent used, while talking in Hindi/English. Even a Bengali salesman who comes in for a cameo appearance, has a certain accent, which could have been avoided. Annu Kapoor, again, is the only person who talks in a normal accent which does not look forced. Nawab Shah is also relatively natural in that aspect.

'Khuda Haafiz' also thrives a lot on its songs. While almost all songs fit in the situation, the dream/reality sequence in 'Mera Intezaar Karna', crooned by Armaan Malik, appeared a little abrupt around the situation Vidyut is stuck in (find her first, romance later, maybe?) On the other hand, 'Aakhri Kadam Tak', by Sonu Nigam, comes as a refreshing change during intense sequences in the film.

The moive is set in 2008 and it should have released back then itself. A lot has changed in a decade, and especially in a time when women are taking charge and seen in the lead role, Vidyut heading the film, more importantly with fewer action scenes (which is what he does best) while the lead actress is simply a damsel in distress, is nothing but a disappointment. The songs, if not relevant with the scene, should also have been avoided, to focus more on the plotline at hand.

'Khuda Haafiz' verdict:

'Khuda Haafiz' is disappointing but has its moments, especially when Vidyut is in action with Nawab Shah. Annu Kapoor also steals the show. If you really want to see the movie, skip the first half and begin watching after 1:00:00 hours.