Vikrant Massey cleared up the misunderstanding and explained his 'retirement' statement.

Vikrant Massey recently caused some confusion with a social media post that hinted he was taking a break from acting in 2025, making some fans think he was retiring.

However, during the Times Network India Economic Conclave, Vikrant cleared up the misunderstanding and explained his statement. He said, "Maine socha nahi tha ye sab hoga jeevan mein. 12th fail karli, aur mere kaam ko itna saraha. Mera sapna tha jeevan mein Filmfare mile, woh bhi mil gaya."

He expressed how truly grateful he is for the recognition he's received, especially considering his middle-class background. He mentioned, "For a person from a middle-class family, meeting the Prime Minister, having him and the entire cabinet watch a film that means so much to me—this is already a huge accomplishment."

Vikrant openly discussed the emotional and physical strain his career has put on him. “Physically, I’m exhausted,” he admitted, sharing the difficulties of balancing multiple projects. He also mentioned feeling a sense of “creative saturation” after years of intense work, which made him consider taking a short break.

He also pointed out that his social media post, which was written in English, might have led to some confusion. He further said, "I thought it was the right moment when the Honourable Prime Minister was going to watch a film that’s very close to my heart, and I thought from here, things could only get better. But when there’s not much creativity left, you need to recalibrate. Maine bhi yhi karne ki koshish, dikkat yhi hogyi ki zyada angrezi likhdi. I wanted to express that, but I wrote too much in English, and not everyone understood it."

Vikrant's career has been on the rise in recent years, thanks to successful films like 12th Fail, The Sabarmati Report, Cargo, and A Death in the Gunj. He also has another film set for release in 2025. Fans admire his versatility, especially his unforgettable roles in the TV show Balika Vadhu and the web series Mirzapur.