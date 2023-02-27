Zwigato: Kapil Sharma looks unrecognisable as delivery boy Manas, Shahana Goswami charms as Pratima; new posters out

Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami in Zwigato

Kapil Sharma and Shahana Goswami-starrer Zwigato is touted to be a feel-good film, and the makers have launched characters posters, ahead of the trailer launch. Kapil Sharma and Shahana shared their posters on their social media handles. In Nandita Das-directed, Kapil plays the role of Manas, a food delivery personnel, who aims to deliver every food order passing all the possible hurdles.

Kapil shared the poster with a short character description, "Meet Manas. No matter how bumpy the road ahead is, aapka order time pe deliver kar denge yeh. Trailer Out On 1st March! In cinemas on 17th March #ZwigatoOn17thMarch." Shahana Goswami plays the role of Pratima, a skilled tailor, who tackles all the challenges with a smile. Shahana also shared the static poster on her social media, and captioned it saying, "Meet Pratima. Life is tough lekin inki five-star jaisi smile zindagi ka safar aasan kar deti hai.

Trailer Out On 1st March!"

Here are the posters

Soon after the release of the posters, netizens reacted to it and called it an exceptional 'surprising entry' from the funnyman. A user asked, "Delivery ke sath comedy free hai (will you also deliver laughter doze for free)?" Vindoo Dara Singh wrote, "Tickets order kar denge (will order the tickets) as booking opens. Looks super." Neeru Bajwa added, "Can’t wait to watch." Kiku Sharda dropped clap emojis. Another netizen wrote, "Finally itne dino baad (finally, after so many days) was waiting since the trailer."

Kapil Sharma is set to make his comeback to Bollywood after five years with Zwigato, a social satire on the food delivery economy in India which takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. The film is directed by Nandita Das and produced by Applause Entertainment.

After having its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October last year, and Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival last month, the film is all set for its theatrical release on March 17, 2023.