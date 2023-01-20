Zwigato: Kapil Sharma film finally gets release date, actor says 'most awaited order is finally arriving'

Kapil Sharma in Zwigato/File photos

Kapil Sharma is set to make his comeback to Bollywood after five years with Zwigato, a social satire on the food delivery economy in India which takes its name from combining the two food delivery giants' names Swiggy and Zomato. The film is directed by Nandita Das and produced by Applause Entertainment.

After having its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October last year, and Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival last month, the film is all set for its theatrical release on March 17, 2023.

The comedian, who hosts The Kapil Sharma Show on Sony TV, shared the film's release date on its social media handles on Friday, January 20, and wrote, "The most awaited order of the year is finally arriving! Zwigato. In Cinemas on 17th March. A heartwarming tale about a food delivery rider."

The Nandita Das directorial puts the spotlight on the lives of the common people in the emerging socio-economic reality in a digital India where hire-and-fire is fast becoming the norm. Highlighting the role of the oncoming gig economy, the film, set in Bhubaneswar, revolves around factory manager Manas, played by Kapil, who loses his job with the onset of COVID-19.

To support his family of five, including his wife Pratima, played by Shahana Goswami, two children, and his ageing mother, Manas manages to find a job as a food-delivery boy with the app called Zwigato in which he grapples with the world of ratings and algorithms. This rating system one day gets him locked out of the app, making him jobless again.



Kapil had taken a break from his comedy show to shoot for the film in Odisha. Before Zwigato, he appeared in a few other Bollywood films too such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon and Firangi.