Zwigato box office collection day 1: Kapil Sharma's latest film is his career's worst opener, collects only Rs 42 lakh

Zwigato

Kapil Sharma's third film, Zwigato may have managed to earn rave reviews. But the film opened on a bleak note. Nandita Das' directorial has appealed to niche audiences. The film failed to collect a crore on its opening. The slice-of-life drama Zwigato revolves around the life of a food delivery person (played by Kapil) and his family.

Talking about the collection, Taran Adarsh shared the opening day collection and notified that the film has collected only Rs 42 lakhs on Friday. Sharing the collections on his social media, Taran wrote, "Released at limited screens [409] and shows, #Zwigato puts up a dull score on Day 1… The word of mouth is positive, but it needs to convert into footfalls over the weekend… Fri ₹ 42 lacs. #India biz."

Released at limited screens [409] and shows, #Zwigato puts up a dull score on Day 1… The word of mouth is positive, but it needs to convert into footfalls over the weekend… Fri ₹ 42 lacs. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/WAgPXpGK09 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 18, 2023

Zwigato is Kapil Sharma's lowest opener. The comedian made his Bollywood debut with Abbas-Mustan's comedy-drama Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon. The 2015 film may receive mixed reviews from critics, but it managed to collect Rs 8.60 crores on its first day. Two years later, Kapil made his production debut with his second film Firangi. The 2017 film tanked at the box office, yet it managed to collect Rs 1.85 crores on its opening day.

The self-proclaimed critic KRK aka Kamaal Rashid Khan has mocked Kapil Sharma and his Zwigato claiming that 90% of its shows were cancelled on its first day because of no audience. Taking to his Twitter account on Friday morning, KRK tweeted, "Kapil Sharma starer Film #SharamKaro has got earth shattering opening of 1-3%. While 90% shows are cancelled because of no audience. Producers of the film fully deserve this, who tried to make a joker film star."

The Applause Entertainment Production had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022, Asian premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October 2022, and Indian premiere at Kerala International Film Festival in December 2022 before hitting the theatres worldwide now.