Zubeen Garg, iconic Assamese singer best known for Ya Ali in Gangster, dies after scuba diving accident in Singapore

Celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg achieved nationwide fame after Ya Ali from Gangster became a chartbuster. He sang songs in around 40 languages and also directed three Assamese films.

Famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has passed away after a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52 His most famous Hindi song was Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster featuring Shiney Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, and Emraan Hashmi. The chartbuster song was composed by Pritam Chakraborty and written by Sayeed Quadri.

Assam Cabinet Minister confirmeg Garg' demise on Friday afternoon as he paid tribute to the singer on X (formerly Twitter). His post read, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world."

"In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti", he further added.

Zubeen Garg was born as Zubeen Borthakur in Meghalaya on November 18, 1972. He was named after the legendary Indian conductor of Western classical music Zubin Mehta, and he used his gotra Garg as his surname. Apart from Assamese and Hindi, he also sang songs in 40 other languages and dialects including Odia, Malayalam, Khasi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and others.

The late singer also directed three Assamese films - Tumi Mur Mathu Mur (2000), Mission China (2017) and Kanchanjangha (2019), out of which he produced the last two as well. Zubeen Garg also won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for a Non-Feature Film in 2007 for the Khasi and English-language film Echoes of Silence.

