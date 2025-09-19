Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BIG blow to Pakistan at UN: US, UK, France thwart attempt at designating BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisations

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi

Trump-Xi phone call today: Tariff, TikTok and Taiwan on agenda; details inside

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement on India-Pak ceasefire: 'Modi did embarrass Trump on...'

Kapal movie review: Raja Sarkar, Sukanya Dutta give fresh spin to mundane rags-to-riches concept with scene-stealer Kanchana Moitra

IND vs OMN Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah, Shivam Dube out; Arshdeep Singh to play? Check India's probable XI vs Oman

Zubeen Garg, iconic Assamese singer best known for Ya Ali in Gangster, dies after scuba diving accident in Singapore

Little Pepe Crypto Price Prediction 2025: How It Compares to Early Solana (SOL) and Binance Coin (BNB)

The Water as an Architectural Element: Incorporation of water in Modern Design

BGSM is Capturing India's Spiritual Attention

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BIG blow to Pakistan at UN: US, UK, France thwart attempt at designating BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist organisations

BIG blow to Pakistan at UN: US, UK, France thwart attempt at designating BLA...

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weather report for IND vs OMN match in Abu Dhabi

Asia Cup 2025: Will conditions favour batters or bowlers? Check pitch and weathe

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement on India-Pak ceasefire: 'Modi did embarrass Trump on...'

Top political scientist Ian Bremmer's BIG statement: 'Modi did embarrass Trump'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Zubeen Garg, iconic Assamese singer best known for Ya Ali in Gangster, dies after scuba diving accident in Singapore

Celebrated Assamese singer Zubeen Garg achieved nationwide fame after Ya Ali from Gangster became a chartbuster. He sang songs in around 40 languages and also directed three Assamese films.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 19, 2025, 04:10 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zubeen Garg, iconic Assamese singer best known for Ya Ali in Gangster, dies after scuba diving accident in Singapore
Zubeen Garg dies
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Famous Assamese singer Zubeen Garg has passed away after a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. He was 52 His most famous Hindi song was Ya Ali from the 2006 film Gangster featuring Shiney Ahuja, Kangana Ranaut, and Emraan Hashmi. The chartbuster song was composed by Pritam Chakraborty and written by Sayeed Quadri.

Assam Cabinet Minister confirmeg Garg' demise on Friday afternoon as he paid tribute to the singer on X (formerly Twitter). His post read, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. Assam has lost not just a voice, but a heartbeat. Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was the pride of Assam and the nation, whose songs carried our culture, our emotions, and our spirit to every corner of the world."

"In his music, generations found joy, solace, and identity. His passing leaves behind a void that can never be filled. Assam has lost its dearest son, and India has lost one of its finest cultural icons. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans. May his soul find eternal peace, and may his legacy continue to inspire forever. Om Shanti", he further added.

Zubeen Garg was born as Zubeen Borthakur in Meghalaya on November 18, 1972. He was named after the legendary Indian conductor of Western classical music Zubin Mehta, and he used his gotra Garg as his surname. Apart from Assamese and Hindi, he also sang songs in 40 other languages and dialects including Odia, Malayalam, Khasi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and others.

The late singer also directed three Assamese films - Tumi Mur Mathu Mur (2000), Mission China (2017) and Kanchanjangha (2019), out of which he produced the last two as well. Zubeen Garg also won the National Film Award for Best Music Direction for a Non-Feature Film in 2007 for the Khasi and English-language film Echoes of Silence.

READ | Did Aryan Khan take a dig at Sameer Wankhede in The Ba***ds of Bollywood? Netizens say 'roasted him so bad'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement on his tariff policy, says 'America will be richest country anywhere in the world, if...'
US President Donald Trump issues BIG statement, says 'America will be richest...
Good news for jobseekers, THIS company announces major recruitment drive, set to hire 60000 employees in 5 years, not Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, it is...
THIS company announces major recruitment drive, set to hire 60000 employees in..
Vaishno Devi Yatra reopens: How devotees can seek blessings at J-K's holy shrine after 22-day landslide suspension? Check routes, safety guidelines
Mata Vaishno Devi yatra back after 22 days of landslide
'Katrina Kaif REJECTED Dabangg': Director Abhinav Kashyap thanks actress for convincing 'insecure' Salman Khan to cast...
'Katrina Kaif REJECTED Dabangg': Director Abhinav Kashyap thanks actress for..
Protesters project Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein images onto Windsor Castle amid US President's UK visit, four arrested
Protesters project Donald Trump-Jeffrey Epstein images onto Windsor Castle
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE