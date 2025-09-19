Zubeen Garg death: Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Armaan Malik, Papon are shocked by Ya Ali singer's sudden demise

Legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on Friday after sustaining injuries while scuba diving. He was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the ICU but could not be saved.

Vishal Dadlani, Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Papon, and Armaan Malik on Friday expressed shock over the sudden death of renowned Assamese musician Zubeen Garg. Garg, 52, died in Singapore on Friday after sustaining injuries while scuba diving. He was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit, but could not be saved.

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Vishal Dadlani penned an emotional tribute, "I can't believe this. My brain is in shock, my heart is shattered! #ZubeenGarg has left a void I don't think anyone else can ever fill. He was a true megastar, a man of his people, a true lover of Assam, loved by fans to a level where their pain today is just unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his family and to everyone who was touched by this larger-than-life legend. If anyone really LIVED Rock and Roll, it was Zubeen."

Pritam, who gave Zubeen his biggest hit Ya Ali in Gangster, shared a post on Instagram that read, "Zubeen Garg, losing his life in an accident is just the most terrible and saddest news. Still trying to come to terms with it. My deepest condolences to Garima and his family. Om Shanti."

Popular Assamese singer-composer Papon shared a monochromatic photo of Zubeen and captioned it, "This is so shocking! The voice of a generation! Gone to soon. At a loss of words! Lost a friend. Lost a brother. A big void. Praying for a peaceful journey of his soul." Vishal Mishra shared an old photo of the late singer on Instagram and wrote, "Zubeen Da, like every one else, I loved your voice & connected to it so much ! Left us all too soon." Armaan Malik tweeted, "I am devastated and in disbelief. May his soul rest in peace.. #ZubeenGarg."

Zubeen had travelled to Singapore to participate in the three-day North East India Festival, which was scheduled to begin on Friday. "It is with deep sadness that we share the news of Zubeen Garg's passing. While scuba diving, he experienced breathing difficulties and was immediately given CPR before being rushed to Singapore General Hospital. Despite efforts to save him, he was declared dead in the ICU around 2.30 pm IST," a statement issued by organisers of the North East Festival said.

