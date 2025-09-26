Zubeen Garg death: SIT, CID raid manager, organiser's homes amid probe into singer's demise

The Ya Ali singer passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured a proper investigation into his demise.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) and Crime Investigation Team (CID) of Assam conducted a raid at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta in Guwahati on Friday in connection with the case of singer Zubeen Garg's untimely demise in Singapore. Shyamkanu Mahanta was the main organiser of the North East India Festival, responsible for Zubeen's participation in the festival.

On September 25, the same team of SIT and CID led by Rosie Kalita, Chief Investigation Officer of SIT, also conducted raids at the houses of Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, and his colleague musician Sekhar Jyoti Goswami and seized several items, including a pendrive, a hard disc, a computer CPU, documents and other things. Goswami has also been detained by the police.

The CID, Assam, has registered a case no 18/2025) under Section 61(2)/105/106(1) of BNS, 2023, in connection with the suspicious death of Zubeen Garg. The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has assured a proper investigation into the demise of the legendary singer.

The Ya Ali singer passed away in Singapore on September 19 after an alleged drowning incident. His body was flown to the national capital, Delhi, and later transported to Assam on a commercial flight that landed in Guwahati on Sunday morning. Garg was in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival.

His final rites were carried out in the Kamarkuchi village of Assam on September 23, in the presence of hundreds of fans, his family members, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders. A gun salute was also given to the late singer at the crematorium.

