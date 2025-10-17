Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading on Oct 21: Why is it scheduled in the afternoon this year? Know here
Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy
Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'
Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition
'Had multiple chats...’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND vs AUS snub
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes BIG statement on India's defence exports, says, 'reached record Rs 250000000000...'
Reliance Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali as RIL profit jumps 10% YoY to Rs...
Who’s buying RCB? Top names including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawalla line up as franchise enters active sales talks
‘Too much or fair pay?’: Russian woman in Bengaluru divides internet over maid’s salary
Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore Police Force makes big statement, says 'despite the fact that...'
BOLLYWOOD
In a statement released on Friday, the Singapore Police Force has urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about Zubeen Garg's death.
A month after the demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have said that they do not suspect any "foul play" in the case, adding that the investigation is still underway. Noted singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.
In a statement released by the SPF on Friday, the police force has urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about the singer’s death. "The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false Information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play," read their statement.
SPF further stated that they will submit their findings of the investigation to the State Coroner for the Coroner’s Inquiry. "Upon completion of the SPF's investigations, which may take up to another three months or so, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI). A Cl is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion," added SPF.
On October 1, 2025, the SPF provided a copy of the autopsy report and preliminary findings to the High Commission of India. "Despite the fact that SPF is still in the midst of its investigations, on 1 October 2025, it extended a copy of the autopsy report of the late Mr Garg, and SPF's preliminary findings, to the High Commission of India upon their request. The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," their statement concluded.
READ | Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra