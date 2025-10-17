FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Diwali 2025 Muhurat Trading on Oct 21: Why is it scheduled in the afternoon this year? Know here

Dhanteras 2025: Puja rituals, vastu rules to follow for prosperity, luck, positive energy

Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'

Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition

'Had multiple chats...’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND vs AUS snub

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes BIG statement on India's defence exports, says, 'reached record Rs 250000000000...'

Reliance Q2 Results: Good news for Mukesh Ambani ahead of Dhanteras, Diwali as RIL profit jumps 10% YoY to Rs...

Who’s buying RCB? Top names including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani and Adar Poonawalla line up as franchise enters active sales talks

‘Too much or fair pay?’: Russian woman in Bengaluru divides internet over maid’s salary

Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore Police Force makes big statement, says 'despite the fact that...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Arjun Bijlani shares if Dhanashree Verma used her divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal in Rise And Fall: 'Even if she was lying...'

Arjun shares if Dhanashree used her divorce with Yuzvendra in Rise And Fall

Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'; followers tell health condition

Premanand Ji Maharaj bestows blessings, reveals people 'saying that I have'

'Had multiple chats...’: Chief selector Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND vs AUS snub

Ajit Agarkar breaks silence on Mohammad Shami’s fitness update remarks after IND

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore Police Force makes big statement, says 'despite the fact that...'

In a statement released on Friday, the Singapore Police Force has urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about Zubeen Garg's death.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 06:46 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore Police Force makes big statement, says 'despite the fact that...'
Zubeen Garg death probe
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A month after the demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have said that they do not suspect any "foul play" in the case, adding that the investigation is still underway. Noted singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

In a statement released by the SPF on Friday, the police force has urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about the singer’s death. "The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false Information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play," read their statement.

SPF further stated that they will submit their findings of the investigation to the State Coroner for the Coroner’s Inquiry. "Upon completion of the SPF's investigations, which may take up to another three months or so, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI). A Cl is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion," added SPF.

On October 1, 2025, the SPF provided a copy of the autopsy report and preliminary findings to the High Commission of India. "Despite the fact that SPF is still in the midst of its investigations, on 1 October 2025, it extended a copy of the autopsy report of the late Mr Garg, and SPF's preliminary findings, to the High Commission of India upon their request. The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," their statement concluded.

READ | Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar? Arrested by CBI from Mohali office in...
Who is Punjab Police DIG Harcharan Bhullar? Arrested by CBI from Mohali office i
India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands range to over 200 km; how powerful is it?
India’s indigenous Astra Mark 2 missile a new fear for Pakistan, DRDO expands ra
YouTuber MrBeast meets Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan; teases fans with possible collaboration
YouTuber MrBeast meets Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan
US official issues BIG statement on trade relations with China: 'President Trump is...'
US' BIG statement on trade ties with China: 'President Trump is...'
Solana Price Prediction 2026: SOL and Little Pepe (LILPEPE) Take Profit Levels and Potential Bull Run Peaks Revealed
2026 Crypto Outlook: SOL & LILPEPE Bull Run Targets
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE