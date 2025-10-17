Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore Police Force makes big statement, says 'despite the fact that...'

In a statement released on Friday, the Singapore Police Force has urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about Zubeen Garg's death.

A month after the demise of popular Assamese singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) have said that they do not suspect any "foul play" in the case, adding that the investigation is still underway. Noted singer Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, allegedly while swimming, a day before he was scheduled to perform at the Northeast India Festival.

In a statement released by the SPF on Friday, the police force has urged the public to refrain from spreading unverified information about the singer’s death. "The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is aware of speculation and false Information circulating online regarding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg's death. The case is currently being investigated by the SPF, in accordance with Singapore’s Coroners Act 2010. Based on preliminary investigations, the SPF does not suspect foul play," read their statement.

SPF further stated that they will submit their findings of the investigation to the State Coroner for the Coroner’s Inquiry. "Upon completion of the SPF's investigations, which may take up to another three months or so, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner in Singapore, who will then determine whether to hold a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI). A Cl is a fact-finding process led by a Coroner, who is a Judicial Officer of the Courts, to establish the cause and circumstances of death. Its findings will be made public upon conclusion," added SPF.

On October 1, 2025, the SPF provided a copy of the autopsy report and preliminary findings to the High Commission of India. "Despite the fact that SPF is still in the midst of its investigations, on 1 October 2025, it extended a copy of the autopsy report of the late Mr Garg, and SPF's preliminary findings, to the High Commission of India upon their request. The SPF is committed to conducting a thorough and professional investigation into the case, and this takes time. We seek the patience and understanding of the parties involved. Meanwhile, we urge the public not to speculate and spread unverified information," their statement concluded.

READ | Hema Malini's mother wanted her to marry this legendary actor, it's not Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Jeetendra