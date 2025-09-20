Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in forcefully...'

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh begin Super 4 campaign with a win, beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in tense finish

RJD-Congress seat sharing finalised for upcoming Bihar elections? Tejashwi Yadav issues BIG statement, claims 'vote chori...'

Soldier’s heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg strikes emotional chord online: 'He must be pround'

Donald Trump US H-1B visa hike: Not UK, Canada, Germany, THESE countries emerge as better alternatives for Indians to work abroad in 2025

Zubeen Garg death: CID probe ordered into Ya Ali singer's sudden demise, autopsy completed in Singapore

Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Gaurav Khanna for playing safe, says 'aapka poora hafta mimicry aur dance mein...'

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025: Jasprit Bumrah In, Arshdeep Singh Out? India’s probable playing XI for Super 4 clash vs Pakistan

Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, overtakes L2 Empuraan to become highest-grossing Malayalam film ever

Good news for passengers! Indian Railways reduces price of Rail Neer water bottles, check new rates here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in forcefully...'

Pakistani leader makes BIG claim on Balochistan: 'Govt involved in...'

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh begin Super 4 campaign with a win, beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in tense finish

SL vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh begin Super 4 campaign with a win, beat SL

RJD-Congress seat sharing finalised for upcoming Bihar elections? Tejashwi Yadav issues BIG statement, claims 'vote chori...'

RJD-Congress seat sharing finalised for upcoming Bihar elections? Tejashwi Yadav

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Zubeen Garg death: CID probe ordered into Ya Ali singer's sudden demise, autopsy completed in Singapore

Multiple FIRs have been filed in connection with the unfortunate and untimely demise of Zubeen Garg, who passed away on Friday afternoon after suffering a seizure while swimming off a yacht in Singapore.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 20, 2025, 11:05 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zubeen Garg death: CID probe ordered into Ya Ali singer's sudden demise, autopsy completed in Singapore
CID probe ordered into Zubeen Garg's death
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that the CID will probe the circumstances leading to the sudden death of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore. The state government has already directed the Assam Police to transfer all FIRs lodged in connection with the incident to the CID for a comprehensive inquiry.

"Multiple FIRs have been filed against Syamkanu Mahanta and Sidharth Sarma in connection with the unfortunate and untimely demise of our beloved Zubeen Garg. I have directed the DGP to hand over all the cases to the CID for a consolidated investigation," CM Sarma said. Notably, Shyam Kanu Mahanta was the chief organiser of the North East India Festival, and Siddhartha Sharma worked as Garg's manager.

The 52-year-old singer, best known nationally for the hit number Ya Ali from the Bollywood film Gangster, passed away on Friday afternoon after suffering a seizure while swimming off a yacht in Singapore. He had reportedly complained of breathlessness before collapsing. Despite being administered CPR and rushed to Singapore General Hospital, doctors declared him dead around 2.50 p.m. IST.

Authorities in Singapore have completed the post-mortem examination, and the body was formally handed over to members of his entourage in the presence of Indian embassy officials. CM Sarma said the remains would be embalmed and flown to New Delhi late on Saturday, before being taken to Guwahati in a chartered flight early Sunday.

The body will first be taken to Garg's residence in Guwahati, where his father, wife, and other close family members will pay their respects. Later, the mortal remains will be kept at Sarusajai Stadium for the public to bid a final farewell.

"No decision will be taken unilaterally by the state government. The place and timing of the last rites will be finalised only after consultations with his family, close associates, and public organisations," CM Sarma said, adding that a state holiday will be declared on the day of the cremation.

Meanwhile, Assam has declared a three-day mourning period from September 20 to 22. During this time, no official entertainment programmes, ceremonial functions, or government-hosted dinners will be held.

Zubeen Garg, who had arrived in Singapore on Wednesday to perform at the Northeast Festival scheduled between September 19 and 21, was one of the most loved voices of Assam. His death has left an irreplaceable void in the state’s cultural landscape, with tributes pouring in from across India and abroad. (With inputs from PTI)

READ | Homebound beat 23 films to become India's entry for Oscars 2026; shortlist included Pushpa 2, Kesari 2, The Bengal Files

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
IND-W vs AUS-W: Smriti Mandhana makes history, breaks Virat Kohli’s all-time ODI record with fiery century vs Australia
Smriti Mandhana makes history, breaks Virat Kohli’s all-time ODI record with
Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Virat Kohli goes viral
Amid India-Pakistan handshake row, former Pak pacer Mohammad Amir's post for Vir
Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri opens up about father’s death, makes shocking confession to Tanya Mittal
Bigg Boss 19: Zeishan Quadri opens up about father’s death, makes shocking...
SL vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Dunith Wellalage makes emotional return two days after father’s death, teammates wear black armbands
Dunith Wellalage makes emotional return two days after father’s death, teammates
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav makes BIG promises ahead of election, claims to bring 'new politics' in Bihar , 'no talk of caste, religion...'
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promises to bring 'new politics' in Bihar ahead of ele
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE