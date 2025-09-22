Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Marco actor Unni Mukundan in trouble a day after confirming to star in PM Narendra Modi biopic, court summons him in...

Ratan Tata's TCS employee makes shocking allegation, says HR team assaulted him: 'They physically...'

Hamas' Naval Police chief involved in Oct 7 attack, killed in Israeli strikes; Why this is a major blow for militant group?

THIS Delhi Metro line to be longest with 46 stations and highest interchange stations, know full details

After Haris Rauf, Pakistan's U-17 football team attempts provocative gestures during match against India

Zubeen Garg death: Assam's chief minister announces second autopsy of 'Ya Ali' singer amid foulplay allegations, it will happen on...

Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2025: SSC releases notification for 7565 posts; check eligibility, direct LINK to apply here

'From 100 crore to 1000 crore FD': Akshay Kumar reveals who inspired him to become money-minded: 'Lootke nahi kamaya'

Good news for govt employees! This state to pay September salaries in advance due to...; check details

Russian President Putin proposes 1-year extension of nuclear arms treaty with US, urges Donald Trump to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Marco actor Unni Mukundan in trouble a day after confirming to star in PM Narendra Modi biopic, court summons him in...

Marco actor Unni Mukundan summoned by court in...

Ratan Tata's TCS employee makes shocking allegation, says HR team assaulted him: 'They physically...'

Ratan Tata's TCS staffer makes shocking allegation: 'They physically...'

Hamas' Naval Police chief involved in Oct 7 attack, killed in Israeli strikes; Why this is a major blow for militant group?

Hamas' Naval Police chief involved in Oct 7 attack, killed in Israeli strikes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Zubeen Garg death: Assam's chief minister announces second autopsy of 'Ya Ali' singer amid foulplay allegations, it will happen on...

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that Zubeen Garg's second autopsy will be held on Tuesday, September 23.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Sep 22, 2025, 10:03 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Zubeen Garg death: Assam's chief minister announces second autopsy of 'Ya Ali' singer amid foulplay allegations, it will happen on...
Zubeen Garg
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Popular singer Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic swimming accident in Singapore on September 19. In the latest development, it is revealed that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said that another post-mortem of the legendary singer's body would be carried out in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister, who addressed the media on Monday, said that although a post-mortem had already been done in Singapore, people were demanding that another post-mortem should be done in Guwahati. He said the decision was taken after Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita discussed the matter with Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg.

The autopsy will be carried out at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Tuesday morning in the presence of AIIMS doctors. "People have demanded a post-mortem of Zubeen Garg's body in Assam as well. While the post-mortem was done in Singapore, since this morning, people have been demanding that another post-mortem be conducted here in Assam. Pabitra Margherita (Union MoS) discussed this with Zubeen Garg's wife, Garima Saikia Garg," Sarma told reporters.

"Tomorrow morning, the autopsy of Zubeen Garg will be conducted at Gauhati Medical College Hospital, and AIIMS doctors will be present. The procedure will take about 1 to 1.5 hours. After the completion of the autopsy, Zubeen Garg's remains will be brought back to Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex."

Sarma told the media earlier that the Singapore High Commission had sent a death certificate for Zubeen Garg, which listed "drowning" as the cause of death. "The Singapore High Commission sent the death certificate of Zubeen Garg, which mentioned that the cause of death was drowning. But this is not the post-mortem report. The post-mortem report is separate, and the death certificate is different. We will send the documents to the CID. The Chief Secretary of the Assam Government is in contact with the Singapore Ambassador to obtain the post-mortem report as soon as possible," Sarma told the media. 

(Except for the headline, the copy is not edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today: 'He has dignity, inner strength, and...'
Aamir Khan wants this actor to play Bhuvan if Lagaan is made today
Heartfelt tribute to Zubeen Garg: 7 timeless tracks from Assam's singing icon that fans still love
7 timeless tracks of Zubeen Garg that fans still love
Madhuri Dixit wanted to marry this cricketer, but one misunderstanding ended their love story; he is...; here’s what went wrong
Madhuri Dixit wanted to marry this cricketer, but one misunderstanding ended the
IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Early wicket opportunity missed as Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada Farhan off Hardik Pandya - Watch
Early wicket opportunity missed as Abhishek Sharma drops Sahibzada Farhan off HP
US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Donald Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B visas: ‘Hard working…’
US Commerce Secretary has THIS to say on President Trump’s $100000 fee on H-1B..
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE