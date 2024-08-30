Twitter
In a recent interview, Zoya Akhtar shared what she could have done differently in The Archies. The film marked the debut of three star kids - Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 30, 2024, 09:01 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Zoya Akhtar says she could have made these changes in Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor-starrer The Archies
Zoya Akhtar and The Archies
Marking the debuts of three star kids Suhana Khan (daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan), Agastya Nanda (grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Nikhil Nanda), and Khushi Kapoor (son of Boney Kapoor and late Sridevi), The Archies was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

The teen musical drama was based on the popular American comic series of the same name. As soon as the film's teaser was released in June last year, it started getting trolled on social media for 'celebrating nepotism' and being 'too white'. The Archies eventually received mixed to positive reviews when it premiered on Netflix on December 7, 2023.

Now, in her latest interview with Indian Express, Zoya was asked what does she think she could have done differently in the film, the filmmaker said, "I think there are certain things with the screenplay, I could have done differently. And, certain things with the marketing." When she was further asked what changes she would have done in the screenplay, she replied, "No, I don’t want to say this."

The Archies also starred Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuraj Menda, and Aditi 'Dot' Saigal. In an interview ahead of The Archies release, Zoya had addressed the nepotism debate around the film and said that the media ignored the four new faces in the film. She told Film Companion, "What I find fascinating is there were seven kids on that (The Archies) poster. Netflix and Tiger Baby Productions put seven kids on that poster, and the media only spoke about three (Suhana, Agastya, and Khushi). And then turns around and tells us about nepotism. Actually, you're the one not giving the other four attention. You robbed their moment and it's heartbreaking to see. Who are you talking to? To us? We've put seven kids out there. You've just ignored four. And you took away their moment. So sorry. Your problem."

Before The Archies, Zoya Akhtar has helmed four full-length feature films named Luck By Chance, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Gully Boy. She has also directed shorts in Bombay Talkies, Lust Stories, and Ghost Stories.

