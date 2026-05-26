Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti production office hit by data theft allegation; Mumbai Police arrest staff member

Mumbai Police arrested two people, including a staff member, after film scenes and advertisement data worth ₹13 lakh were allegedly stolen from Tiger Baby Films’s office.

A theft case has been reported at the Bandra West office of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s production house, Tiger Baby Films. Mumbai Police have arrested two individuals, including an employee of the company, in connection with the alleged theft of important film-related data.

According to reports, the incident took place on May 21 at the production house office located at Springs Apartment on B.J. Road in Bandra West. The company, which has been operating since 2016, reportedly stores discs containing film scenes, shooting footage and advertisement-related material at the office.

Police said one of the staff members, identified as Muhammad Shahid Azim Khan, was responsible for handling and securing the discs. He had reportedly been working with the production house for the past seven years.

The matter came to light after staff members asked Khan to bring some discs required for office work. However, when he failed to return with them, employees checked the storage cupboard and allegedly discovered that several discs were missing. Reports also claimed that some empty disc paper covers had been burnt, although no fire incident was found inside the office premises.

The issue was then reportedly brought to the notice of Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. During further checking, around 66 discs containing data allegedly worth ₹13 lakh were found missing.

During internal questioning, Khan allegedly admitted to stealing multiple discs over the past few months and selling them to another accused, identified as Ritesh Gupta from Borivali West. Reports also mentioned that another office staff member was questioned in the matter, although no evidence has reportedly been found against him so far.

Following a complaint filed by the company’s HR representative, Bandra Police registered a theft case and arrested the accused. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.