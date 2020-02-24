Zoya Akhtar hints of possible collaboration with Farhan Akhtar?

Zoya Akhtar is famous for not fitting into a norm and always trying out new subjects to make films for the audiences. Zoya recently completed a decade in Bollywood but she said that she is not participating in any kind of race. "You know, I don’t feel I need to keep having a release."

She further opened up about how she never has a certain kind of genre in mind while writing scripts. "I like movies too much. I watch all kinds of films. In a way, all filmmakers are basically audience. Because you love the movies is why you’re here pursuing it as your life, your compulsion, your profession. I like most genres. So, tomorrow if I want to repeat a road movie or a rap movie, I will. I’ll do what I want. Whatever story excites me…" she said while adding that she is currently looking for a good gangster film story or cops and gangster drama. "Now that’s my favourite genre, but I haven’t come across any material that I want to tell, but I am actively looking for it because I want to do one. Find me a gangster film. Farhan and I are dying to do one. We are looking for a good script.”

Zoya ended her interview saying, "I have friends and experience from everywhere; I’ve worked in all kinds of locations and situations and in all kinds of job profiles, so there’s a varied experience that comes handy. And there’s something nice when you do something you’ve to push yourself to do it. Then, you are a little more alive, awake, a little more excited and with fingers crossed that ‘Will I get it right?’ So, it’s a good feeling."