Zoa Morani, family to donate plasma after recovering from coronavirus

Bollywood actor Zoa Morani who along with her sister Shaza Morani and father Karim Morani recently recovered from the coronavirus and has now said that she will donate her blood to help those battling with the novel coronavirus.

Actors Hrithik Roshan, Ajay Devgn, and Chiranjeevi also recently urged coronavirus survivors, especially their fans to consider donating blood to those in need as it is said to contain antibodies. In a recent interview, Zoa spoke about the same and said, "This weekend, we are going to be donating our blood. Apparently, after 14 days once you tested negative, you can give your blood to other people because you have antibodies in your blood. It might help other people heal and recover."

Zoa further said that sister Shaza and her isolation period is nearly over, while their father, producer Karim, still has a few days left. Zoa said that the family is maintaining social distance at home, and is being extra cautious as Karim is a heart patient.

"The symptoms are not the same for all. While my father had no symptoms, my sister got a terrible headache and fever. I, on the other hand, had developed all these symptoms. I started getting cough and my eyes were hurting. I was also not being able to breathe properly as if something was stuck inside my chest," Zoa said. Speaking about her time in the hospital, Zoa said that she was scared during her stay, "In the hospital, there were people around me in the ICU ward who were much more serious. They were on ventilators and needed oxygen masks because their symptoms were 10 times stronger than mine. Looking at them, I used to tell myself that I should be grateful because I could manage the symptoms myself."