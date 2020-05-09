Zoa Morani donates blood in Mumbai for plasma therapy to help those affected by novel coronavirus; see pic

Producer Karim Morani's daughter Zoa Morani donated her blood for plasma therapy trails for COVID-19 treatment at Mumbai's Nair Hospital on Saturday. Zoa, who has recently recovered from coronavirus along with her father Karim Morani and sister Shaza Morani, took to Instagram to inform everyone about her blood donation. She also mentioned that any person who has recovered from COVID-19 can take part in the cause and help those who have been affected by the deadly virus.

Taking to her official Instagram account, Zoa wrote, "Donated my blood today for the #plasmatherapy trials at #nairhospital.. it was fascinating!!! Always a silver lining i suppose... the team there was so enthusiastic and careful. There was a general physician on standby just incase of emergency and the equipment brand new and safe!!! All #Covid19 recovered people can be a part of this trial, to help others covid patients recover! Thank you Dr Jayanti Shastri and Dr Ramesh Waghmare for taking such good care of me.. hope this works #covidrecovery #IndiaFightsCorona."

Zoa shared photographs from the hospital clicked during and after her blood donation. She also informed in her post that her blood donation has been acknowledged with a certificate and an Rs-500 remittance by the hospital and that she felt "super cool" when she received it. For the uninformed, Zoa was discharged from the hospital in April after her sister Shaza after recovering from the novel coronavirus.

The actress took to her Instagram stories to announce the same with a celebratory selfie. She wrote in the caption, "Time to say goodbye to my warriors from space and keep them in my prayers forever! Goodbye, isolation ICU. Time for #homesweethome!” her caption read. On Saturday, during an Instagram live session with actor Varun Dhawan, Zoa said that right from the second day of her treatment, she began to show signs of improvement. "Ever since I came to the hospital, I have definitely felt 40 times better. My breathlessness stopped on the second day, I could feel a little congestion and a little fever, but it’s so much better than I was feeling at home. Coming to the hospital was the best decision. I feel like I got cured immediately and I can go home."