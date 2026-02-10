FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol to reunite, Zoya Akhtar drops major update: 'It's not a nostalgic rehash, but...'

15 years after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Zoya Akhtar to bring back the OG trio for the second instalment, and she has finally cracked the first draft of the film.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Feb 10, 2026, 11:36 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol to reunite, Zoya Akhtar drops major update: 'It's not a nostalgic rehash, but...'
Farhan Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara
Amigos! Here's the good news you've been waiting to hear for 15 years. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 is happening for real, and the director is taking the story of the OG trio- Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, and Abhay Deol ahead. Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Also known as ZNMD) was a runaway success and later became a cult phenomenon in pop culture. Ever since the first instalment, fans were keen to see Arjun (Hrithik), Kabir (Abhay), and Imraan (Farhan) back on another ride of their lives. As per the latest reports, film director Zoya has locked the first draft, and she's trying to bring the OG trio back.  As Mid-day reported, the sequel won't repeat the events of the first instalment. Instead, it is based on the three principal characters, and their lives changed over time, providing a fresh perspective on them since their Spain adventures.

ZNMD 2 is not a nostalgic rehash: Source

A source closer to the portal revealed that Zoya is clear on creating a story that offers something new rather than simply relying on nostalgia. The insider said, "Zoya has finally locked a draft she is happy with. She was always clear that a sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara would only happen if it had something new to say. It's not a nostalgic rehash; the film acknowledges the time elapsed and the changes that have taken place in the three men’s lives."

Also read: Not Dhurandhar, Border 2, Jawan; this blockbuster ran houseful for 100 days, turn newbie into superstar, earned 9 times its budget, sold 89 million tickets

ZNMD 2 will be possible only if...

Although there has been no official confirmation on the project or on the cast, the source revealed that the sequel's intent is to "reunite the boys, but it all depends on alignment of dates." Currently,  Zoya Akhtar is busy wrapping up the shoot for her production,  Dahaad 2. The sequel to Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is expected to start filming after this work is completed, if plans proceed as intended." ZNMD also starred Katrina Kaif and Kalki Kochelin in the female leads.

