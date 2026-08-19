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Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 confirmed? Zoya Akhtar gives major sequel update

Zoya Akhtar has confirmed that work on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 is underway, while stressing that the sequel will only move forward if the story feels right.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Aug 19, 2026, 10:30 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2 confirmed? Zoya Akhtar gives major sequel update
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Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which released in 2011, continues to remain one of Bollywood’s most loved friendship films. The Zoya Akhtar directorial won audiences over with its story, music and stunning European locations. Now, fans waiting for a sequel finally have a major update.

Zoya Akhtar confirms work on ZNMD 2

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter at the Monsoon Film Festival, Zoya Akhtar confirmed that work on a sequel is underway.

“We are on it,” Zoya said.

However, the filmmaker made it clear that the sequel will only happen if the team finds a story that feels right for the characters. She added, “We don’t know what will happen and what won’t… if we will get to a place where it feels correct, in catching up with these characters today. But it will be nice.”

This is Zoya’s clearest update yet on Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. Earlier this year, when asked about the sequel, she had simply said, “When it happens, I’ll announce it.”

Farhan Akhtar had also expressed hope for sequel

Farhan Akhtar, who played Imran in the film, has previously spoken about the possibility of returning to the franchise. In 2025, he said, “People have been asking me questions about ZNMD 2 since 2011. This question has never left me.”

He added, “If I had to repeat any film experience, in a heartbeat I would choose Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. I hope Zoya does ZNMD 2.”

Fans had their hopes raised again in 2025 when Farhan, Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol reunited for a Yas Island advertisement. Many initially believed that the reunion was linked to the much-awaited sequel.

Zoya reveals fans abused her after Yas Island ad

Zoya also recalled the reaction she received when the three actors reunited for the advertisement.

According to the filmmaker, many fans initially thought the video was a trailer for Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara 2. However, their excitement quickly turned into disappointment when they realised it was only an advertisement.

Zoya said, “People thought it was a trailer. First, they were like, ‘YEAH!’ But then I got abused in my DMs saying, ‘This was not funny.’”

About Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Released in 2011, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara starred Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin. The film was produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment.

Made on a reported budget of around Rs 45 crore, the film became one of the biggest Hindi hits of 2011 and was also recognised at several award ceremonies.

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