HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh dazzles with 'insane' dance steps in Anirudh's grand Bollywood debut, fans call it chartbuster

Zinda Banda, the first song from Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is out now.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 01:05 PM IST

The first song of Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan – Zinda Banda – was released amid much fanfare on Monday afternoon. The song is called Vandha Edam in Tamil and Dhumme Dhulipelaa in Telugu. Fans have praised the song’s grandeur, foot-tapping beats and Shah Rukh Khan’s dance. With a reported budget of Rs 15 crore, it is Bollywood's most expensive song ever.

A source had earlier informed us, “The track promises to be a massive celebration number, shot on a grand scale in Chennai, over five days, with over 1000 dancers from all across Indian cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai and more. Produced at an impressive budget of over 15 crores, Zinda Banda will showcase the spectacular visual of SRK dancing like never before with thousands of girls.”

The track has been composed by Anirudh who is giving the vocals himself as well, while Shobi has choreographed the steps. Anirudh has a track record in giving massive dance numbers, having composed hits like Vaathi Coming, Arabic Kuthu and the record-breaking album of Vikram recently. This is his first Hindi song.

Shah Rukh Khan's fans praised the song and the actor's dance. "Anirudh's music and Shah Rukh Khan's swag are that things you can't ignore it literally GOOSEBUMPS guranted," read one comment. Many in the comments termed the song a 'chartbuster'. One wrote, "Shah Rukh's dance at the age of 57 is insane." Another added, "Pure Goosebumps watching SRK dance his heart out. Long live the King."

Jawan marks the Hindi language debut of director Atlee, who has helmed a series of hits in Tamil with Thalapathy Vijay. Rumours have it that Vijay has a cameo in Jawan as well, where he will share the screen space with Shah Rukh. What is confirmed is that Deepika Padukone does indeed have a cameo in the film. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, along with Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

