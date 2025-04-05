Guddu Dhanoa revealed that in his career he has mostly worked with newcomers, but his talents changed after they achieved success.

Filmmaker Guddu Dhanoa, known for directing Sunny Deol's Ziddi, opened up about how artistes change after they achieve success. Recently, Guddu appeared as a guest on the Friday Talkies podcast, promoting his upcoming film Romeo S3. The movie stars Thakur Anoop Singh and Palak Tiwari in the lead.

The host appreciated Guddu for working with newcomers, and the filmmaker admitted that he has always worked with new talents. The host further added that all of the newcomers he has worked with have become superstars (read: Shah Rukh Khan in Deewana). Then Guddu voiced his discontent with people who change with success. "Mujhe bada ajeeb lagta hai ki log jab ban jaate hai, toh phir woh change kyu ho jaate hai (I find it strange that when people become successful, then why do they change?)."

Then he revealed how his discovery Sunidhi Chauhan ignored him recently. The filmmaker revealed that Sunidhi was 15 years old when she recorded the Bicchoo song 'Ekwari Tak Le'. Guddu recalled when she came out from the recording room, "Usne (Sunidhi) mere pair chuhe, maine usse gale lagaya, aur yeh sab cheezein yeh log baad mein bhul jaate hai. Maine usko phone kiya tha peeche, na usne uthaya na jawab diya (She touched my feet, I hugged her, and then they forget all these. I called her, but she neither picked up nor replied)."

In the same interview, Guddu even ignored to talk about Diljit Dosanjh. The filmmaker gave Diljit his debut Punjabi film, The Lion Of Punjab. When asked about the Amar Singh Chamkila actor, the director said, "Let’s talk about positive people, real people, nice people, good people."

However, he praised Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol, Amrish Puri, Priyanka Chopra, Anupam Kher, Vidya Balan, and Akshay Kumar are positive and nice people. Guddu's Romeo S3 will be released in cinemas on May 16, 2025.