Zendaya reacts to pregnancy rumours with Tom Holland, says 'this is why..'

To address a rumour regarding her pregnancy, Zendaya posted a story on Instagram on Wednesday. The Euphoria star was caught up in a recent TikTok trend, and things took a serious turn when the hoax spread to other social media platforms and stoked speculation that Zendaya was carrying her boyfriend Tom Holland's child.

The actress wrote in her story, "See now, this is why I stay off Twitter.”



She added, "Just making stuff up for no reason…weekly."



For those who don't know, the TikTok clip that began it all was an amateur edit that included a false ultrasound photo that was designed to appear as though it had been shared on Zendaya's Instagram. The manipulated ultrasound in the movie switches to a clip of mother Kris Jenner dancing to Lady Marmalade.

After multiple outlets reported that Spider-Man co-stars Tom Holland and Zendaya had purchased a home together in London, the Uncharted actor took a moment to officially address the rumours.

According to E! News, Holland, while visiting Live with Kelly and Ryan, said on the February 18 episode, "I have had so many people call me up because apparently, I bought a new house in South London. Which is completely false! I didn`t buy a new house!"

Holland, who was raised in Kingston upon Thames in Southwest London, shared that his phone has been blowing up ever since it was incorrectly reported that the couple had become joint homeowners. Sharing his unenthused reaction, Tom dryly joked, "I was like, `Wow! What I surprise! I wonder when I`ll get the keys."

When asked by Ryan Seacrest about what could`ve potentially spurred on the rumor, Tom drew a blank. "I don`t know! I honestly don`t know," he said. While they might not be in the real estate game together just yet, Tom and Zendaya were spotted enjoying a New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden earlier this week and adorably sporting matching jerseys.