Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta passes away, son Satya remembers her in emotional note: 'I miss you Mumma'

Mormon Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neutralised, check details

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif issues BIG statement on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan: 'God willing...'

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Jasprit Bumrah dismantles Haris Rauf with yorker, celebrates with cold send-off - Watch

'Zehaan introduces his little brother': Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan, here's what it means

What is ADR? Govt’s new policy to boost patients’ safety, hospitals will now have to...

'If India can play cricket with Pakistan...': Jailed activist Sonam Wangchuk's wife questions amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup final

Sonam Wangchuk's wife Gitanjali issues BIG statement on alleged Pakistan links: 'He praised...'

'Patriots must not watch': Uddhav Thackeray's appeal amid Ind vs Pak Asia Cup clash 2025

India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2025 Final: Pakistan's Sahibzada Farhan plays safe, skips 'gun-shot' celebration after scoring fifty

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta passes away, son Satya remembers her in emotional note: 'I miss you Mumma'

Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta passes away

Mormon Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neutralised, check details

Grand Blanc Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neu

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif issues BIG statement on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan: 'God willing...'

Pakistan's Shehbaz Sharif issues BIG statement on Trump's Gaza ceasefire plan

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

'Zehaan introduces his little brother': Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan, here's what it means

Sharing the name of their newborn on social media, the couple dropped a joint post with an adorable photo of their elder son Zehaan, holding his baby brother's hand lovingly.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 28, 2025, 09:39 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

'Zehaan introduces his little brother': Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan, here's what it means
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on September 1. Now, the new parents have unveiled the name of their little bundle of joy. Gauahar and Zaid have decided to name their second son, Farwaan. In Arabic, Farwaan means "wealthy" or "living in abundance."

Sharing the name of their newborn on social media, the couple dropped a joint post with an adorable photo of their elder son Zehaan, holding his baby brother's hand lovingly. "FARWAAN (red heart emoji) Zehaan introduces his little brother. Allahumma baarik lahu, (sic) " they captioned the post. The couple had welcomed their first son Zehaan on May 10, 2023.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauahar Khan (@gauaharkhan)

Announcing the latest addition to their family earlier this month, Gauahar and Zaid had issued joint post with the text, "Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners Zaid and Gauahar."

Recently, Gauahar called Amaal Mallik "dogla", during her appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 19. While on the Salman Khan-hosted show, she was seen giving a reality check to contestant Amaal. Schooling Amaal, who has often been seen targeting Gauhar's brother-in-law Awez Darbar in the show, she said, "Amaal aapka jo character aa raha woh bahut zyada dogla aa raha hai. Aur aap kisi ke nahi hai (Amaal, the character you are showing is very two-faced. And you don’t belong to anyone)."

READ | Filmfare Awards 2025 nominations: Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Kill lead the list; ceremony to be held in Ahmedabad on this date

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura: 'He back-stabbed India'
West Bengal's Durga Puja pandal features Donald Trump as demon Mahisasura
Mormon Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neutralised, check details
Grand Blanc Church shooting: Many injured in Michigan Church attack, shooter neu
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK here
IB Security Assistant Admit Card 2025 RELEASED at mha.gov.in; get direct LINK he
Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin Bieber, Rihanna; has net worth of Rs...
Meet Benny Blanco, Selena Gomez's husband, musician who worked with Justin
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts: 'She is thinking of...'
Rajat Bedi’s daughter hailed as ‘next Kareena Kapoor’, actor reacts
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Rohit Sharma: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Mumbai Metro-3 Aqua Line: First look at cuffe parade station interiors, see PICS
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern interiors, its worth Rs...
Step inside Abhishek Sharma’s luxurious home with grand entrance, with modern i
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE