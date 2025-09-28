'Zehaan introduces his little brother': Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar name their second son Farwaan, here's what it means

Sharing the name of their newborn on social media, the couple dropped a joint post with an adorable photo of their elder son Zehaan, holding his baby brother's hand lovingly.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood for the second time as they welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on September 1. Now, the new parents have unveiled the name of their little bundle of joy. Gauahar and Zaid have decided to name their second son, Farwaan. In Arabic, Farwaan means "wealthy" or "living in abundance."

Sharing the name of their newborn on social media, the couple dropped a joint post with an adorable photo of their elder son Zehaan, holding his baby brother's hand lovingly. "FARWAAN (red heart emoji) Zehaan introduces his little brother. Allahumma baarik lahu, (sic) " they captioned the post. The couple had welcomed their first son Zehaan on May 10, 2023.

Announcing the latest addition to their family earlier this month, Gauahar and Zaid had issued joint post with the text, "Zehaan is overjoyed to graciously share his kingdom with his new baby brother born on September 1, 2025. Seeking everyone’s continued love and blessings for our elated family. Grateful and giggling partners Zaid and Gauahar."

Recently, Gauahar called Amaal Mallik "dogla", during her appearance on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode in Bigg Boss 19. While on the Salman Khan-hosted show, she was seen giving a reality check to contestant Amaal. Schooling Amaal, who has often been seen targeting Gauhar's brother-in-law Awez Darbar in the show, she said, "Amaal aapka jo character aa raha woh bahut zyada dogla aa raha hai. Aur aap kisi ke nahi hai (Amaal, the character you are showing is very two-faced. And you don’t belong to anyone)."

READ | Filmfare Awards 2025 nominations: Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, Kill lead the list; ceremony to be held in Ahmedabad on this date