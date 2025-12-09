Zeeshan Khan, Bigg Boss OTT contestant meets with late night car accident, his vehicle collided with....,

Zeehsan Khan, best known for Bigg Boss OTT and Kumkum Bhagya, was involved in a serious car accident in Mumbai. His vehicle collided with another car carrying an elderly couple.

Actor Zeeshan Khan, best known for Bigg Boss OTT Season 1 and Kumkum Bhagya, was involved in a late-night car accident on Monday night at Yari Road, Mumbai. According to the reports, around 10.30 pm, Zeeshan was returning home from the gym when a car coming from the opposite direction collided with his vehicle, carrying an elderly couple in it.

As India TV reported, no one was injured in the accident, and even the police have not registered any case so far. However, the investigation is on. Both cars suffered little damage, but no one was hurt. The actor has remained silent about the accident on social media thus far.

About Zeeshan Khan

Zeeshan started his acting career in 2015 with Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan on Star Plus, followed by Parvarrish Season 2 on Sony TV. On Instagram, Zeeshan has 919K followers on Instagram, and will soon touch one million.

Zeeshan Khan won the masses with his role as Aryan Khanna in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. He did the show for three years (2019 to 2021), and Aryan's character brought him widespread recognition, which ultimately helped him establish himself in the competitive television industry. Khan later appeared in Ektaa Kapoor's Naagin, but that didn't help him much. Zeeshan became even more popular after entering the first season of Bigg Boss OTT. On the reality show, his calmness, straightforward attitude, even in the harsh situations, made him the masses' favourite.

However, his physical altercation with Pratik Sehajpal ended his chance of winning the show, and he was evicted from the show on August 25, 2021. Divya Agarwal won the first season of Bigg Boss OTT, and Nishant Bhat was named the first runner-up of the show.