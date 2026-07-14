Zeenat Aman urges Centre to hold talks with Sonam Wangchuk: 'We must not...'

Zeenat Aman has urged the Indian government to begin talks with Sonam Wangchuk as the activist's indefinite hunger strike entered its 17th day.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman has extended her support to activist and education reformer Sonam Wangchuk, urging the Indian government to open a dialogue with him as his indefinite hunger strike enters its 17th day. Expressing concern over his worsening health, the actor said India cannot afford to remain silent while "one of its greatest minds" suffers.

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat shared a photograph of Wangchuk and appealed to the government to engage with him through peaceful discussions instead of allowing the situation to worsen.

"My thoughts today are in the country's capital city where @wangchuksworld world is entering the 17th day of his indefinite hunger strike," she wrote.

Quoting reports about his health, she added, "I read in a news article that Mr. Wangchuk '...has started losing muscle mass and is in immense pain.' And that, when asked to end his fast, he replied 'Don't ask me to end my fast. Ask the government why they won't even have a dialogue.'"

Zeenat praises Wangchuk's work

The actor also highlighted Wangchuk's contributions in the fields of education, innovation and environmental conservation, while reminding people that Aamir Khan's iconic 3 Idiots character Phunsukh Wangdu was inspired by him.

"Mr. Wangchuk is the founder of SECMOL, the inventor of the ice stupa, a harbinger of educational reform in Ladakh, a dedicated environmental and community activist, and the inspiration of that much loved Bollywood character 'Phunsuk Wangdu' played so compellingly by Aamir Khan in 3 Idiots. By all accounts Mr. Wangdu is a brilliant and conscientious man, one that has been recognised globally for his social impact with umpteen prestigious awards."

Appealing directly to the government, she wrote, "With respect to Mr. Wangchuk's wishes, I implore the Indian government to open dialogue on this matter that concerns the future of all India."

She further added, "We must not become a society that sits back and watches one of its greatest minds be sacrificed. India has a long history of peaceful protest; those who wield power are obliged to meet such protest with peaceful dialogue. My respect and best wishes to all."

Hunger strike enters 17th day

Sonam Wangchuk joined the Cockroach Janata Party's protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on June 28 and has been on an indefinite hunger strike since then. The protest is demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination. The organisation has also announced a march to Parliament on July 20.

According to the latest health update released by the organisers, Wangchuk has lost 8.2 kg since beginning his fast. His blood pressure was recorded at 107/70 mmHg, while his blood glucose level dropped to 67 mg/dL.

More public figures rally behind Wangchuk

Support for Wangchuk has continued to grow in recent days. Writer Arundhati Roy, actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah, filmmaker Sanjay Kak and several others recently appealed to the Cockroach Janata Party to end the indefinite hunger strike.

"We request you to please consider ending this hunger strike immediately in the interests of the longer and more difficult struggle ahead. This battle is a marathon, not a sprint, and we need you, your strength and leadership in the days to come," a part of their statement read.

Meanwhile, AISA activist Deepak, who had also been fasting since June 28, was admitted to Delhi's RML Hospital on Monday after his health deteriorated.