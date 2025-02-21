On Thursday, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos, giving a glimpse into her fun-filled trip to Dubai.

During her whirlwind trip to Dubai, veteran actress Zeenat Aman captivated the live audience with a heartfelt conversation about her life and career.

Along with snapshots, Zeenat wrote, "Snapshots from a whirlwind trip to Dubai last week! With @zanuski before my session at India by the Creek. Walking up the steps of the Al Seef heritage area. Engaged in conversation about my life and career in front of a live audience."

She added, "With the inimitable impresario @sanjoykroy, Founder of @teamworkarts and Director of the Jaipur Literature Festival. Strolling in front of the Dubai mall with an empty suitcase because I can't be bothered with lugging around a handbag while shopping! And finally... a lovely sunset sky to bid us farewell. On another note, moderated conversations are my favourite sort of public engagement. With the right moderator, the stories can flow! i may find myself recalling memories I had forgotten or introspecting on my life choices in new ways."

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman recently grabbed headlines for her fabulous sartorial choices at the lavish birthday bash of social activist Usha Kakade in Pune. Aman made heads turn in a monochrome ensemble.

The actress paired a black long skirt with a white shirt, accessorizing with a chic black stole, matching footwear, and stylish glasses. Among others who attended the party were Karan Johar, Bollywood wives Gauri Khan, Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, and Seema Sajdeh, among others.

Throughout her acting career, Zeenat Aman has delivered unforgettable performances in iconic films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Qurbani, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Dharam Veer, Dostana, and Ajnabee. She recently featured in Manish Malhotra's bankrolled film "Bun Tikki" alongside Abhay Deol and Shabana Azmi.

Zeenat will next be seen in Netflix's upcoming drama "The Royals," which also stars Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Sakshi Tanwar, and Milind Soman.

