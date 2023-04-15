Zeenat Aman says 'you may associate me with western glam but I am desi,' drops throwback photo in traditional wear

Zeenat Aman

Since Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram, she has been sharing her thoughts and opinions with her fans on topics ranging from parenting to her life experiences. The actress keeps sharing her throwback pictures with fans on social media. Recently, she took to her Instagram and shared her photo in traditional wear, opposing the ‘Western glam’ she is associated with and also shared her favorite food with fans.

On Saturday, Zeenat Aman shared an adorable photo wearing a blue kurta and wearing a bindi on Instagram and talked about how she is associated with ‘western glam’ but is actually ‘desi’. The actress wrote, “Clothes are not all that maketh the woman! You may associate me with ‘Western glam’ but I’m as desi as they come. And nothing speaks to this as much as my diet. It doesn’t matter where I am traveling in the world, within two days I begin to crave home food and go in search of an Indian restaurant.”

Zeenat Aman also shared her favorite delicacies and talked about her comfort food and wrote, “Dal chawal is my staple, which as khichdi is my comfort meal. Papads and achaar are perfect accompaniments to any lunch. Dosas from Dakshinayan is my favorite indulgence. I can never say no to kaju katli. I couldn’t be happier that it's mango season. And you can be sure that I always have a couple of jars of nankeen stashed in my bedroom.”

Encouraging her followers to share their favorite food and recommendations, the veteran actress wrote, “India is so magnificently diverse, I’m still discovering new dishes. Please share your favorite, local recommendations with me. P.S.: I’m vegetarian.”

Many fans even shared their favorite food and also recommended some dishes to the actress. Manisha Koirala also commented on the post and wrote, “home-cooked meals are the best... especially my mother-cooked meals.” Complimenting Zeenat Aman’s looks, Sameera Reddy wrote, “Those eyes.” One of the fans wrote, “You are epic.” Another comment read, “You must visit Indore ma’am..you will find a lot of crazy options in food.” Another fan wrote, “Simply beautiful, I have been a vegetarian my whole life, and eating khichdi with milk when i am sick brings warmth to my heart.”

Read Zeenat Aman says she feels sad, angry when people reject their kids due to their sexual orientation, choice of partner