Zeenat Aman says she feels sad, angry when people reject their kids due to their sexual orientation, choice of partner

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is not just a talented actress with an evergreen beauty, but she's also a sensible and cool parent. The new parents and the millennials should get some tips from the veteran actress for becoming the best friend of their children. On Monday, Zeenat shared a throwback photo of her with her two sons, Zahaan and Azaan Khan.

With the photo, Zeenat also shared a long note in the post. The actress penned down her experience of being a single mother and raising two kids with utmost love and care. Aman stated that there's no rulebook or guide for parenthood, "It’s exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous, and yes, challenging, wrote Aman. She further recalled that once her children were born, they became her sole priority. "As a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them, and shape them to be kind and loving men." Zeenat revealed.

Sharing her approach to motherhood, she added, "It has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children." Zeenat also shared her feeling when children are abandoned or rejected as they decide to take their own decisions. The actress wrote, "When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger." "We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to," the actress advised.

Zeenat pointed out important points for every new parent out there, "Enjoy every moment that you can with your babies, and don’t beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher’s note there, hardly signal the end of the world. We don’t owe our children perfection, we owe them love, support and guidance," the actress asserted. Zeenat's post got massive praise on social media, and several netizens, including celebs, lauded Zeenat's thoughts. Zeenat got married to actor Mazhar Khan in 1985, and the actor died of kidney failure on 16 September 1998